Chicago Cubs President Makes Massive Announcement About Trade Intentions
Rumors and speculation have been swirling around the Chicago Cubs over the last month. Will they buy at the trade deadline or look to sell off talent to build for the future?
Now, we have an answer.
As reported by ESPN's Jesse Rogers, Cubs' president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has stated that unless something changes dramatically over the next week, Chicago will look to make moves to improve their future outlook.
In other words, they will sell off some talent to improve for next season and beyond.
At the beginning of the season, Chicago appeared to be a team that could be a legitimate contender in the National League. Unfortunately, they fell off hard and looked dead in the water for a long time.
They have had more success recently, but not enough to be considered contenders.
Assuming that nothing changes and the Cubs do sell, they have quite a few players that will be highly coveted trade targets. Some of those players include Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, Jameson Taillon, Hector Neris and more.
This changes everything about the July 30th trade deadline. Contenders will have more options to choose from with Chicago being open to moving some of its talent. It's likely that the Cubs will make a few trades at the deadline.
Expect to hear more about Chicago and what they plan to do in the coming day or two. Hoyer has clearly seen enough of this team and is open for business. It will be interesting to see what moves the team ends up making.