Cubs Boss Reveals How Moises Ballesteros Could See Role Expand This Year

The Chicago Cubs have had a very exciting offseason and some new faces have been acquired, including some huge splashes from Jed Hoyer and the front office.

With a rebuilt bullpen, a high-ceiling new starting pitcher in Edward Cabrera, and the massive signing fans have been waiting for in Alex Bregman, there is as much anticipation for the Cubs upcoming season as there has been in a very long time.

As is the case with every team in baseball, however, the most important improvements are going to be internal ones and guys taking the next step. For Chicago, there may be no better example of that than the huge step they are hoping young slugger Moisés Ballesteros takes.

In very limited action last year, Ballesteros looked like he clearly belonged in the big leagues coming off an absolutely dominant season in Triple-A. Now, the team is ready to turn him loose. Craig Counsell spoke about the 22-year-old and the increased role he would have, and it sounds like he is just as excited as the fans.

Counsell says Ballesteros can serve as Cubs designated hitter

Moises Ballesteros | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"There’s a lot of ways to use him," Counsell said via Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. "His bat, he showed he can – at a young age – be a designated hitter. That bat is good enough to be a designated hitter. The catching thing, he’s going to catch more, for sure, this year. The offense and the left-handedness of the offense is something that we need."

It seems the goal this year -- helped by who Chicago has kept, traded or let walk this winter -- is for Ballesteros to serve as the team's regular designated hitter. However, hearing Counsell talk about catcher is noteworthy as well.

First base is occupied by Michael Busch after his breakout campaign, and the group of catchers is fairly full as well, between Miguel Amaya and Carson Kelly. Ballesteros likely will not be needed there, barring injury to one of the other catchers, but Counsell seems determined to get him into the lineup no matter what.

"There’s a lot of contact, and the ball went all over the field," Counsell continued. "That was probably the two things that impressed me, is that just where the ball went. He doesn’t have to pull a ball. It’s going everywhere with all types of pitches, and then there’s just a lot of contact. That’s generally just a good formula. Hits it hard. Those are all three really good things to do that make you tough to defend, and he’s doing it again at a really young age."

Cubs lineup could get even better with Ballesteros emergence

Moises Ballesteros | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In just 20 big league games played, Ballesteros accounted for a 0.5 bWAR with a very impressive slash line of .298/.394/.474 with two home runs and 11 RBI. In 114 Triple-A games, that slash line was .316/.385/.473, and the numbers did not take a dive at all in the limited MLB sample size.

Simply put, Ballesteros is a hitting machine the likes of which this lineup could absolutely use, and if he makes a strong full transition to Chicago's everyday lineup, the sky could be the limit here.

Reading into Counsell's words, it certainly seems that this is the plan for the youngster, coupled with faith from the team that he is going to excel once he does start that regular role.