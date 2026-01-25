How to Buy Chicago Cubs Tickets at Wrigley Field in 2026

Wrigley Field has been home to the Chicago Cubs since 1914. Back then, it was called Weeghman Park, followed by Cubs Park, before becoming Wrigley.

It’s become one of the most iconic ballparks in America. The only ballpark that is older is Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, which was built in 1912.

Getting a ticket for one of the Cubs’ 81 home games each season can be tricky. It’s a hot ticket, especially when Chicago is winning. The Cubs reached the playoffs for the first time since 2020 in 2025, reaching the National League Division Series, where they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in five games.

Wrigley Field | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

In 2026, the team added great new players to the team, including slugger Alex Bregman and pitcher Edward Cabrera.

The Cubs hope to contend for the NL Central title and claim homefield advantage for more than just a wild-card series, and doing it on the 10th anniversary of the Cubs’ last World Series title in 2016 would be sweet.

Here’s how to get Chicago Cubs tuckets.

The Easiest Way

Detailed view of the marquee sign outside of Wrigley Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Getting tickets for a Cubs game is as easy as going to the tickets page on the team’s website — mlb.com/cubs/tickets. You can also navigate to the team’s 2026 schedule page, click on a game, and purchase a ticket from there.

Fans can also purchase tickets on the go using the MLB app or by going to Cubs.com/BallparkApp. Fans will need an account to purchase. Tickets will be available for download digitally.

The Old-School Way

The Cubs still have a ticket office at Wrigley, like every other team, for gameday purchases or if you’re in the neighborhood. It’s easy to find — on Clark Street right under the legendary Wrigley Field marquee. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Hours are extended when Chicago has an evening home game.

The Cubs also have ticket windows at their left field gate on Waveland Avenue and a bleacher ticket window, also on Waveland. They’re open two hours prior to first pitch on game days. All purchases at Wrigley are cashless. Credit cards and debit cards are accepted.

Waveland Avenue | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Season Tickets, Suite and Group Sales

The Cubs have a variety of packages for suites, groups and season tickets. Chicago also has an eight-game package for weekends and rivalry games. For fans interested, they can head to cubs.com/tickets and purchase through the website. Season tickets are hard to get, but there is a waitlist you can add your name to.

Fans interested in premier seating can call the Cubs at 773-404-4200.

Additional resources for tickets

Tickets can also be found on Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, and other third-party websites.