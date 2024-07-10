Chicago Cubs Relief Pitcher Could End Up Being Trade Chip
The Chicago Cubs are hoping to salvage their season in July ahead of the MLB trade deadline. So far, things have been looking up in recent games. Over their last five games, the Cubs have gone 4-1.
As the rumor mill has suggested of late, Chicago is playing to avoid becoming a seller at the deadline. If they keep losing over the next couple of weeks, it's like that Jed Hoyer and the front office will look to shake up the roster and add more young talent.
However, if the Cubs can keep up their recent winning ways for the next couple of weeks, Hoyer may see a chance to buy talent and help the team compete for a playoff push.
If they aren't able to turn things and end up losing again, there are quite a few players who could become potential trade targets for other teams. One of those players could be veteran relief pitcher Hector Neris.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly suggested that Neris could be an intriguing trade candidate.
"There's probably a happy medium to be found here. Neris may not be best suited as a closer, but he's also a better pitcher in high-leverage situations than he demonstrated this year. If a contender acquires him to pitch primarily in the sixth or seventh inning, he'll likely be very effective."
Kelly also provided some interesting numbers that show that Chicago might be using Neris in a very incorrect way to fit his skillset.
"This may surprise you, but since the start of the 2016 season, the leader in games pitched among relievers is Héctor Neris at 545. The next closest reliever over that period is Kenley Jansen at 509, so there's some distance. At his best, Neris was an elite seventh-inning reliever with a nasty splitter, rubber elbow and great clubhouse demeanor for the Phillies and Houston Astros."
Basically, Craig Counsell trying to use Neris as a closer is a mistake. Neris has the talent and potential to be an elite seventh inning guy who can bridge the gap between a starter and the closer.
Throughout the 2024 MLB season thus far, Neris has appeared in 33 games for the Cubs. He has compiled a 7-2 record to go along with a 4.06 ERA, a 1.58 WHIP, 12 saves, three holds, and four blown saves.
While those numbers aren't bad, he has produced them in a role that he isn't best suited to play.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the next couple of weeks have in store for Chicago. If they keep winning, selling doesn't seem to be their preferred option. But, if they revert back to their losing ways, players like Neris could find themselves on a new team to start the month of August.