Chicago Cubs 'Stuck in Purgatory' After Odd Approach to MLB Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs were one of the big wild cards of the MLB trade deadline. In deciding to keep their stars and even add to their roster, people are beginning to question what their future holds.
Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly went around the league and described each team's status after the deadline with one word. For the Cubs, he came up with 'purgatory.'
"[Chicago] made a good move to acquire Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays, and were wise not to seriously listen to trade inquiries on ace Justin Steele," said Kelly. "But they remain in last place in the NL Central, and short of a recommitment from ownership on spending like a major-market team, it's unclear why the Cubs will be any better than a middling club in 2025."
As of writing, Chicago has actually jumped the Cincinnati Reds in the standing of the Central based on winning percentage, but that doesn't change the sentiment much at all.
The Cubs are actually still in the race for the playoffs, sitting just 5.5 games back for a spot in the Wild Card. How well equipped they are to fight back is another question. Things are going well, currently sitting on a three game winning streak.
Setting up for the future could have been a push to keep Cody Bellinger in town for the long term.
Bellinger did sign a new contract this past offseason, but that only kept him tied to the team for this season. Adding the other two years are completely up to him via player option.
After an up-and-down start to the season, he's hit fire once again since his return to injury, playing with a ton of confidence.
If they are able to keep him around for a while or convince him to sign a new longterm contract, everything could be worth it.
Another player that was often mentioned as a potential trade piece was reliever Hector Neris. On an expiring contract, Neris could have been an easy way to add a little bit of prospect value to the farm system. Keeping him around was just another hint that they would be planning to play as good of baseball as they can this season.
While keeping the expiring contracts around wasn't that shocking, the addition of Paredes was.
Chicago traded away Christopher Morel and addition future assets for a new slugger. The infielder is at least under team control through the end of the 2027 season, but few expected them to be buyers.
While they still don't have a ton of star power and have some ground to make up in the playoff race, it's clear that the Cubs believe they can compete.