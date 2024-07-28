Chicago Cubs Shockingly Land All-Star Slugger in Blockbuster Deal with Rays
The Chicago Cubs entered Sunday six games under .500 and also six back from the final Wild Card spot.
The expectation was they would become sellers, getting as many future assets as possible during this market that will favor those willing to trade away their Major League pieces.
However, the Cubs never came out and said they were going to be a selling team, and when they acquired a bullpen piece earlier, that raised some eyebrows around the league they might not be willing to waive the white flag.
Well, that truly seems to be the case now.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Chicago has made a trade to land Isaac Paredes of the Tampa Bay Rays.
The blockbuster move sees rising star Christopher Morel and two prospects yet to be named at the time of writing going to the Rays per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
This will certainly send shockwaves across Major League Baseball.
Paredes was seen as someone who would get sent to a contending team, helping that organization secure a spot in the playoffs and pursue a World Series title.
Going to the Cubs, who are likely not going to make the playoffs, takes one of the best sluggers who was available at this deadline off the board for many of those teams looking to upgrade at third base.
While this might seem like a surprising move on the surface, Chicago is getting an established third baseman after the past two years have seen a rotation of players at the position and a failed experiment to see if Morel could be the full-time starter.
Paredes will now join the Cubs for the remainder of the season, and the next three years.