Chicago Cubs Decision to Not Trade Hector Neris Gives Hint to Future Plans
Hector Neris was a name that was mentioned in a ton of trade rumors leading up to the deadline. However, when everything was said and done, the Chicago Cubs opted not to trade him.
In choosing to keep him past the deadline, the Cubs tipped their hands about their future plans.
Neris has a club option on the 2025 season. Clearly, they are planning to use the option and keep him around for another year.
Jed Hoyer made it clear after the deadline that Chicago is looking to compete next season. The move to acquire Isaac Paredes was a big sign of that. Nate Pearson was also acquired, while Mark Leiter Jr. was traded away.
Throughout much of the 2024 season, the struggles in the bullpen have been a major storyline for the Cubs. They have given up many late-game leads.
So far this season, Neris has appeared in 40 games for Chicago. He has put together a decent all-around season in those outings.
In those 40 games, Neris has compiled an 8-3 record to go along with a 3.58 ERA, a 1.49 WHIP, a 1.6 K/BB ratio, 14 saves, three holds, and four blown saves.
Moving forward, Neris will continue to be a key piece out of the bullpen. Ideally, he won't have to be a closer past the 2024 season. The Cubs should and likely will try to find an elite closer during the offseason.
Neris is at his best when he's pitching the seventh or eighth innings. He has proven throughout his career that he can be an elite setup man. Chicago needs to find a way to get him back to that role.
Assuming that the Cubs are willing to spend big to make themselves a contender next season, this was the right move. Finding players that can play important bullpen roles like Neris is not easy and it's not cheap.
While some fans are upset that they only moved Leiter, Neris clearly factors into their plans past the 2024 season. That is something to be very mindful of when thinking about the team's trade deadline moves.
Nothing they did was to compete this season and nothing they did was intended as a sale. They're still fully committed to getting back into serious contention in the very near future and Neris is a part of those plans.