Chicago Cubs Target Named One of Seven ‘Most Overrated’ Players on Free Agency Market
The Chicago Cubs will have an opportunity to land one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball this winter in Willy Adames.
Adames is as good as it gets at the position, typically regarded as one of the top five to ten shortstops in baseball. He's also coming off arguably the best season of his career, blasting 32 home runs and posting a 118 OPS+.
Outside of the 2021 campaign, when he only played in 99 games, his 2024 showing was unrivaled.
There have been multiple rumors suggesting that the Cubs are interested in landing the slugging middle infielder. However, his potential price could become an issue.
Multiple players are expected to be paid handsomely this winter, and he's at the top of the list. Regarding shortstops, there isn't a better one on the market, and for that reason, he could become a bit expensive.
Some have even suggested his contract could reach $150 plus million.
At the end of the day, Chicago shouldn't expect to find his type of production from a different middle infielder on the market. His price will be as high as it is because of the type of player he is. That's the price the Cubs would have to pay for any guy with his numbers.
Some don't agree with it.
Matt Higgins of Sportsnaut isn't sold on the right-handed hitter, writing that he's one of the seven "most overrated" players in the free agency class.
"The shortstop seeks a big payday after spending the last four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. He hit .251/.331/.462, with 32 home runs, 112 RBI, and 93 runs scored in 2024, a much better performance than 2022 and 2023. However, he has yet to make an All-Star team and has never been considered one of the top shortstops in the league. The Athletic’s Tim Britton projects Adames will get six years, $132 million on the open market."
As Higgins mentioned, his concerns are about Adames' potential contract.
That's a fair worry, as if it does get to around $150 million, that's a lot of money to spend on a guy who hasn't been an All-Star. However, it's also more important to mention that All-Star selections aren't the best way to judge a player.
Francisco Lindor was by far the best shortstop in baseball during the year and didn't get selected for the All-Star Game.
For Adames, he has familiarity with the National League Central, which should help him fit in well if he were to sign with Chicago.
If not, there's a real chance that another team in the National League will sign him and directly impact the Cubs.