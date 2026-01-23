Nico Hoerner Snubbed as Four Cubs Make Top-100 Players List

It seems like just yesterday the 2025 MLB season came to a close, but now the next year is already here. Spring training starts in a month, and most teams have a fairly good idea of what their roster is going to look like when opening day rolls around in March.

Every year, MLB compile's their list of the top-100 players right now, and Brian Murphy lists four Cubs' athletes on the list: Seiya Suzuki (77), Michael Busch (67), Pete Crow-Armstrong (40), and newest addition Alex Bregman, who came in at 35.

"Alex Bregman, the newest Cub, had a 125 wRC+ and 3.5 FanGraphs WAR in an injury-shortened campaign with the Red Sox. Bregman is now teammates with Pete Crow-Armstrong, who debuts at No. 30. That’s an appropriate rank for a player who joined the 30-30 club with 31 homers and 35 steals while playing Gold Glove defense in center field," stated Murphy.

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Chicago didn't have a pitcher named, but the four Cubs included make such big statements with their bats that Jed Hoyer and Craig Counsell have to be over the moon about the offense they are about to put at the plate.

Nico Hoerner snubbed

It is somewhat hard to believe that the Cubs' second baseman, Nico Hoerner, was left off this list after batting nearly .300 in 2025 with 178 hits and 61 RBI. Hoerner was a key part of their 92-win season, but being excluded from the top-100 doesn't diminish the impact he had, and will have in 2026.

The Cubs had three players hit more than 30+ long balls in 2025, and Seiya Suzuki was one of them. Primarily used as their designated hitter, he stepped into the role quite perfectly with 32 home runs and 103 runs batted in.

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

When it comes to Michael Busch, this was easily one of the best seasons of the first baseman's young career. He led Chicago in homers with 34 while batting in 90 runs as he slugged over .520.

Alex Bregman is the new face of this team, and as their third baseman, they will count on him for more than his defense. He has batted .272 in his career and been to nine consecutive postseasons. Hoyer will expect his experience to lead this rather young team and get them back to the NL championship series.

Alex Bregman comes up CLUTCH with a pinch-hit 3-run homer 😮 pic.twitter.com/H1yNreNLdx — MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2025

Pete Crow-Armstrong finally had the season the organization was expecting. He was named a Silver Slugger finalist after taking home his first Gold Glove Award as one of the best in the game in center field.

The Cubs have become the front-runner for the NL Central division title, and they might be the only squad ready to take down the reigning world champions.

The Latest Chicago Cubs news

Cubs Make Huge Jump in Latest MLB Power Rankings

Cubs Not Listed as Final Fit for Top Free Agent Arm Despite Reported Interest

Cubs Add Depth Signing 2022 World Series Winner To Minor League Deal

Have the Cubs Done Enough to be World Series Contenders?