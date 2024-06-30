Chicago Cubs Urged to Trade Veteran Starting Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are entering a make-or-break section of their 2024 season over the next few weeks. With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, players will be playing for their jobs.
Jed Hoyer spoke out recently and was very critical about his team's performance. He even hinted at potentially selling off talent ahead of the deadline if things don't turn around soon.
If the Cubs do end up reaching a point where they decide to sell talent, there are a few players who stand out as potential trade candidates.
One of those potential trade candidates could be veteran starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks.
ClutchPoints recently urged Chicago to consider trading its longtime starter. While it would be a bittersweet moment, it might be what's best for the team in the long run.
"But with all that said, Hendricks' contract is up at the end of the season, and at 34, he's approaching a stage of his career where every year is a precious opportunity. If Chicago isn't going to compete for a title, Hendricks needs to get himself to a contender."
If for no other reason, the Cubs would be doing Hendricks a favor. He isn't getting any younger and his window for competing for another championship is getting smaller.
Trading the 34-year-old starting pitcher would get Chicago a little bit of value and allow Hendricks to go compete for a contender in need of pitching help before the deadline.
So far during the 2024 campaign, Hendricks has had a rollercoaster season. He has compiled a 1-5 record to go along with a 6.87 ERA, a 1.49 WHIP, and has struck out 43 batters in 14 games played and nine starts. He has eaten up a total of 57.2 innings.
His overall numbers may not look good, but his last two starts have been phenomenal. He has started showing once again that he can be a valuable part of a successful rotation.
Hendricks has meant a lot to the Cubs' organization. He was a big part of bringing a World Series to Chicago back in 2016. When his time comes to part ways with the team, he will be missed.
Expect to continue hearing daily rumors about the Cubs until the trade deadline arrives. Hendricks could be a name to monitor closely if Chicago can put a winning streak together soon.