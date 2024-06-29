Jed Hoyer Shares Brutal Take About the Chicago Cubs
Jed Hoyer is getting more and more frustrated with the Chicago Cubs as their losing ways continue.
With the MLB trade deadline just a month away, the Cubs have some tough decisions to make. At one point, they looked like clear-cut buyers and a team that could consider pursuing a blockbuster trade.
Now, it sounds like Hoyer is considering selling off some of the team's talent to recoup assets.
In a recent interview, as shared by ESPN, Hoyer did not hold back from talking about his team and their poor performance. He even hinted that changes could be on the horizon.
"It has undoubtedly dragged on far longer than we expected or hoped. We need to play a lot better. We dug ourselves a hole, and we have to dig out of that hole."
He went on to talk about how with the trade deadline just days away, the team needs to dig themselves out of that hole quickly.
"It's important we do that in this next 33 days or whatever we have until the deadline. You have to make hard decisions sometimes."
Clearly, the "hard decisions" comment is hinting that he could trade away players if the team doesn't turn it around. There are quite a few talented players on the roster that would draw intrigue from many teams around the league.
Hoyer also talked about how surprising the recent losing has been to him.
"I am very surprised. Two weeks turned into four, turned into six, turned into eight ... It just hasn't ended."
When it comes to the teams lack of offensive production, Hoyer admitted that there aren't many changes he could make without shaking things up in a big way.
"There's not a ton of wiggle room on as far as how we can shake things up and improve things, positionally. When you look at where we've performed this year with a team that's stronger (on paper), it's lesser. Is that frustrating to me? Absolutely. If it's frustrating to me, I have to imagine it's frustrating to the fans."
Obvously, these comments are not good news for the current makeup of the Cubs' roster.
If the team can't turn it around in the next few weeks, Hoyer could open up for business. There are a few specific players that could draw major trade interest.
Among those players are Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Christopher Morel, Drew Smyly, and more. Chicago could choose to move on from a few of them and try to re-tool in the offseason.
After hiring Craig Counsell in the offseason for big money, the Cubs are not going to accept the kind of performance they have seen this season. The front office could step in and get involved in the very near future if Chicago can't put it all together and start winning.