Cubs Magic Number To Clinch Top Wild Card Berth Stuck After Padres Win
The Chicago Cubs could have a significant impact on the National League wild card race this week.
The Cubs (88-68) have already locked down a playoff berth. But, clinching the No. 4 seed, or top wild card seed, has proven a bit more difficult. Chicago is back home after suffering a four-game sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds (80-76). The Reds needed the series because they were trying to catch the final NL wild card berth.
After the sweep was done, the Reds had done it. They caught the New York Mets (80-76) for the final wild card berth. Better for the Reds was that they own the tiebreaker over the Mets if the two teams end up tied.
Even better for the Reds is that the Cubs host the Mets this week in a three-game series that starts on Tuesday. Will the Cubs do their NL Central rivals a solid after losing four straight games? Cincinnati sure hopes so. But the Cubs have work to do to lock down that No. 4 seed. So it’s in their best interest to win.
Cubs No. 4 Seed Magic Number
Chicago’s magic number to clinch the top seed in the NL wild card was four entering Monday’s games. There were only three on the docket but one was important, as the San Diego Padres — the team chasing the Cubs for that No. 4 seed — hosted the Milwaukee Brewers. The magic number is influenced by Cubs wins or Padres losses. San Diego has an inside track on the No. 5 seed, as it was five games ahead of the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds.
That No. 4 seed comes with a home playoff series in the wild card round. Because of how that round is set up, there is no travel for the home team, as all three games of the best-of-3 series are at home.
San Diego beat Milwaukee, so the Cubs’ magic number remained at four entering Tuesday’s action. Chicago is now 2.5 games ahead of San Diego, but the Padres have one fewer game to play than Chicago.
The Cubs are seeking their first trip to the World Series since 2016, when they ended the franchise’s 100-plus year drought and ended the “curse of the Billy Goat” with a seven-game series victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Chicago Cubs Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch No. 4 Seed: 4
Chicago Cubs Games Remaining: 6
Chicago Cubs Remaining Schedule: Sept. 23-25 vs. New York Mets; Sept. 26-28, vs. St. Louis.
NL Wild Card Race (after Sept. 22)
Chicago Cubs: 88-68 (8.0 games ahead)
San Diego Padres: 85-71 (5.5 games ahead)
New York Mets: 80-76 (tied for last wild card berth)
Cincinnati Reds: 80-76 (tied for last wild card berth)
