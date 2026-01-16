Alex Bregman Sets One Clear Goal In First Cubs Press Conference

Alex Bregman has officially arrived at Wrigley Field.

The coveted third baseman was formally introduced as a member of the Cubs on Thursday, after weeks of speculation as to where he’d land.

Entering his 10th MLB season, the 31-year-old has won two World Series Championships, and he wasn’t shy about what he hopes to accomplish in Chicago over the next five years.

Bregman is here to win

“I'm a winning baseball player and focused on winning, and in talking with Jed [Hoyer] and Carter [Hawkins] throughout this process, I know that the Cubs organization is focused on winning,” Bregman said. “[I’m] looking forward to doing that and winning a championship here.”

Alex Bregman is introduced for the first time as a Chicago Cub!



“I’m a winning baseball player and focused on winning.” pic.twitter.com/xnXlOZGNt5 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) January 15, 2026

The press conference included an announcement of Bregman’s jersey. After sporting No. 2 his entire career, the third baseman has opted for a change.

He’ll wear No. 3 for one specific reason — he wants to win his third World Series. Bregman said, "I wore number 3 because I wanted a 3rd championship."

So far, Bregman’s focus seems to be squarely on bringing a championship to Chicago in the next five years. If he and the team are successful, it’s not only a third ring for the third baseman, but a third trophy for the Cubs.

The best things come in threes.

Alex Bregman | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Bregman a confident Cub

Both his selection of No. 3 and statements made in the introductory press conference speak to Bregman’s confidence as both a player and a person.

It’s the kind of confidence that’s infectious to teammates, and Bregman isn’t the only one enthusiastic about his new club. Cubs centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong shared his excitement about the news candidly via Instagram stories.

Part of what drew Bregman to the Cubs and built his confidence in the organization was their understanding of his priorities. His five-year, $175 million contract includes $70 million in deferments and a no-trade clause.

“I want to say thank you to the Ricketts family, Tom, Jed, Carter, everyone in the Cubs organization for showing me how much they valued what matters to me the most: my family and winning baseball games,” Bregman said Thursday.

When Bregman arrived at Wrigley Field earlier that morning with his wife Reagan, and sons Knox (3) and Bennett (9 months), they got a very special greeting. Much to Knox's joy, Clark the Cub was waiting to welcome the family to the park.

THE BREGMANS HAVE ARRIVED. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DgoWLrk5uP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 15, 2026

The city has embraced the family: the Bregmans attended both a Blackhawks and a Bulls game in recent days, and Sports World Chicago is already selling a No. 3 Bregman jersey online.

This season marks the 10th anniversary of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series victory. Last postseason, there were glimpses of this team’s hunger for another trophy. With Bregman in the mix and his sights set on a third championship, Cubs fans are sure to be excited about what this summer has in store.

