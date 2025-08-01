Cubs New Starting Pitcher Set To Debut Against Reds Next Week
As the Chicago Cubs get set for the stretch run, the team will be hoping that some of their new additions will help push them over the top in the National League.
Even though the Cubs might not have had the best trade deadline and came in well below expectations, they did add four new players who figure to help the team.
Coming into the trade deadline, the top need for the team was to improve its starting rotation. With the team being linked to players like Sandy Alcantara, Merrill Kelly, and MacKenzie Gore, to name a few, only bringing in Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals is seen as a disappointment.
The right-hander is expected to make his first start and debut for Chicago on Monday in an important series against the Cincinnati Reds.
Soroka in 2025
Overall, the numbers for Soroka haven’t been fantastic this year. He has totaled a 3-8 record and 4.87 ERA. However, he has been showing some signs of improvement of late, and that is likely why the Cubs went after him.
In June, he totaled a very respectable 3.49 ERA. July got off to a bad start with a blowup performance against the Boston Red Sox, but he has allowed three earned runs or less in seven of his last eight starts.
If that is the type of pitcher that Chicago gets on the mound, he could end up being one of the best steals of the deadline. However, there is certainly going to be concern that just adding Soroka isn’t enough to get the rotation where it needs to be.
