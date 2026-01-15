Cubs' Alex Bregman Reveals Reason Why He Chose The Number 3

The Alex Bregman news that broke the internet over the weekend has become official, with Bregman's introductory press conference for the Cubs taking place today.

This will be a fresh start for Bregman, and a new team means a new number. But why?

After wearing No. 2 for his entire career, Bregman has decided to switch to No. 3, as he is after his third world championship to add to his two with the Houston Astros in 2017 and 2022. Of course, Nico Hoerner already has the No. 2.

During his press conference, Bregman revealed why he chose the number 3, saying, "I wore number 3 because I wanted a 3rd championship."

Alex Bregman on choosing number 3: "I wore number 3 because I wanted a 3rd championship." pic.twitter.com/jxxSXxEV2S — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) January 15, 2026

Ice is running through this man's veins.

Bregman also said "I am a winning baseball player, focused on winning. In talking with Jed and Carter throughout this process, I know that the Cubs organization is focused on winning. I'm looking forward to doing that and winning a championship here."

Jed Hoyer and Craig Counsell have to be extremely pleased to hear their third baseman's mindset. Bregman is ready to win and ready to win now, and with the roster that the Cubs have assembled this offseason, they look like they have a chance.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bregman's career accolades

Bregman has been on plenty of big stages and has stepped up when the pressure was on. He's played in nine consecutive postseasons, where he has an on-base percentage of .349 while slugging .442. And the rest of his accolades put him among some of the best in the league.

Alongside his two World Series wins, Bregman's also won a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, been a 3x All-Star and was the All-Star game MVP in 2019.

Last year with the Red Sox

His only season in Boston was somewhat derailed by a quad strain, which forced him to miss more than 45 games in 2025. However, that didn't keep him from making an impact when he was able to suit up.

Bregman led the Red Sox in OPS (.822) as the lone player to cross the .800 barrier (minimum 100 games). He slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs, 62 runs batted in, 28 doubles, and 118 hits, averaging more than one hit per game.

Alex Bregman is introduced for the first time as a Chicago Cub!



“I’m a winning baseball player and focused on winning.” pic.twitter.com/xnXlOZGNt5 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) January 15, 2026

Chicago just secured a key piece to the success that it will find in 2026. The team is likely losing Kyle Tucker and his production, so replacing that was vital. Not only did they do that, but they found an elite defender and veteran leadership ready to help them win.

