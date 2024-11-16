Ideal Chicago Cubs Target Expected to Sign With Big Market Team in Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs feel due this offseason to make a big swing in free agency and sign one of the top available players after missing the playoffs four consecutive times and not registering a win since 2017.
While the hope from fans has been the team pursues one of the best hitters in baseball, Juan Soto, it doesn't seem like there's a real chance they will seriously get involved in the bidding.
Perhaps, instead of signing Soto to the $600 million-plus contract he's expected to receive, there's another superstar with an elite resume who the team could be involved in offering a nine-figure deal to this winter.
Many have linked the Cubs to the top available pitcher in Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes due to the potential to add a superstar to an already solid rotation along with his obvious connection to Craig Counsell going back to their days with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Orioles would love to retain his services after making a trade for Burnes last winter, but MLB insider Jon Heyman expects him to wind up with a big market ball club.
"They've got a new owner, obviously a well heeled owner and he's certainly gonna give it an effort," Heyman said of Baltimore. "I do think it's probably a long shot, I mean he's probably gonna get over $200 million. My predictions had $210 million and I've seen some people go even higher than that, I think Burnes probably will go elsewhere whether that be the Mets, the Red Sox, or somewhere else but more likely a bigger market team than Baltimore."
Perhaps that bigger market resides in the North Side of Chicago for the 2021 National League Cy Young winner expected to receive a megadeal that Baltimore might not be able to contend with.
The connection with Counsell is intriguing enough to think the Cubs have a pretty good chance after the pair spent six seasons together in Milwaukee.
Fans should probably not hold their breath if they have their hopes set on Burnes in Cubbie blue, however.
Things could change, but reports last week seemed to indicate pretty strongly that Chicago would not be seriously pursuing either Burnes or Soto.
Adding Burnes to a staff that already includes Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, and Jameson Taillon would instantly give the Cubs arguably the best rotation in baseball, but if the number becomes too rich for the four-time All-Star, which all indications suggest it will, Chicago will look elsewhere to make upgrades.