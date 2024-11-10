Things Continue To Be Murky Regarding Future of Chicago Cubs Young Star
The Chicago Cubs enter this offseason looking for ways to improve their roster.
With it already being revealed that they are no longer in the sweepstakes for Juan Soto or Corbin Burnes, how they go about making impactful upgrades isn't known at this time.
However, there have been some rumblings that the Cubs could be looking to make some trades, especially since they have a stockpile of star prospects in logjammed positions.
There is another player who is in the rumor mill, though.
Nico Hoerner continues to be a name floated as someone Chicago could look to move this winter. The old saying is where there's smoke, there's fire, and there has been a lot of smoke regarding the second baseman potentially being traded.
That might seem crazy on the surface, especially since he won a Gold Glove in 2023 and has produced three straight years with an OPS+ above the league average at the plate, but at this point in his career, there are questions if he will ever become an impact player on offense.
What complicates things, however, is that he underwent surgery already this offseason.
Needing a surgical procedure to repair the flexor tendon in his throwing arm, Hoerner is expected to be back for the upcoming campaign, although insiders Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic are reporting the Cubs might be looking to bolster their infield.
"The Cubs have been purposely vague about Nico Hoerner's timeline because they don't know exactly where the Gold Glove second baseman will be in his rehab process when spring training begins ... The Cubs expect a full recovery and don't anticipate Hoerner missing substantial time next season, so they aren't looking for an everyday second baseman, but a left-handed-hitting utility guy who could move around an infield ...," they report.
Interesting.
Adding versatility to a right-handed-hitting infield is certainly important, but that also continues to cloud things in their infield going forward.
Whether or not Hoerner actually gets moved will be seen, but it's clear that Chicago is looking to make some changes to their infield unit during the winter.