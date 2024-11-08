Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners Could Be Cooking Up Blockbuster Trade

It seems like something could be in the works between the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners based on this report.

Brad Wakai

Nov 8, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa
Nov 8, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs have been rumored to be searching for starting pitching this offseason.

On the surface, that seems a little head-scratching to be a top priority of the front office considering their signing of Shota Imanaga last winter was a major hit and that unit finished with the sixth-best ERA in the MLB.

But, teams can never have too much starting pitching, especially when there are plenty of unproven arms on the Cubs' roster.

Chicago doesn't seem to be in the running for one of the high-profile pitchers in this cycle despite repeated rumors that connects them to certain players.

So how might they get something of note done?

They could pull off a trade with the Seattle Mariners who have a surplus of arms.

According to Bruce Levine of 670 the Score, the executives of these two teams, Jed Hoyer and Jerry DiPoto, were having some conversations at the GM Meetings that took place in San Antonio.

"The pitching-rich Mariners may be a trade match and could be interested in the talented young infielders coming through the Cubs' system such as Matt Shaw and James Triantos. Hoyer was seen talking with Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry DiPoto on Wednesday after the sessions at the GM Meetings had broken off for the morning," he said.

That is certainly interesting.

It was already shared here at Chicago Cubs On SI that another one of the Cubs' top prospects, Owen Caissie, was a name generating trade buzz from other teams around the league, and based on the number of top prospects this organization currently has in their pipeline, they could look to move a few to land an established Major Leaguer this offseason.

But who might they target if they were to make a deal with the Mariners?

Seattle has four very solid young starters who could all become huge pieces of Chicago's rotation going forward in George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller and Brandon Woo.

Out of that group, Gilbert could be the one most likely moved.

He was subject to some trade rumors this past cycle as the Mariners were looking for offensive upgrades, but after making his first All-Star Game and leading the American League in innings pitched this past season, that could change their plans.

But Kirby projects to be Seattle's future ace, and the Cubs might not interested in Woo at this point based on some early injury concerns, so that could leave Gilbert being the player this package would be centered around.

This will certainly be something to monitor this winter as Hoyer looks to bolster Chicago's roster.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News