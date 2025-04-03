Reno Bullpen Shines, Jordan Lawlar Dazzles in Tough Aces Loss
The Reno Aces dropped Tuesday's matchup with the Mariners-affiliated Tacoma Rainiers 5-1, dropping their overall record to 2-3 on the young season.
While the offense in the matchup was very one-sided, highlighted by Tacoma's Harry Ford and Tyler Locklear, the Aces still showed some exciting signs among their major league depth and prospect core.
For Reno it was Billy Corcoran on the bump, who went four innings, allowing four runs on nine hits. He struck out none and walked a pair.
The bullpen took things over and looked stellar. John Curtiss, an option for the Diamondbacks' bullpen and effective major league depth, performed well, striking out one in two scoreless frames.
He spoke to Nash Walker of the Aces during a postgame interview saying "I felt good. It felt good after my last one. I always like when I'm ahead in counts."
Curtiss continued, "I'm really grateful to be with the Diamondbacks. So far I've learned a lot from them. They've given me clear directives on what they want to see from me and how to improve. It's a winning organization."
The rest of the Aces bullpen followed suit, with Jeff Brigham, Drey Jameson, and Conor Grammes all posting strong scoreless frames.
Jameson, a candidate to make the major league bullpen in the 2025 season, struck out a pair of hitters and showcased his trademark triple-digit fastball and biting slider.
On the position player side things were more barren. A low scoring game for Reno was highlighted by the D-backs' top prospect in Jordan Lawlar.
Not only did the young infielder dazzle defensively, making a stellar play up the middle, but he also mashed a 109 MPH double down the line.
Lawlar has been getting opportunities across multiple positions with Reno, so far debuting at shortstop, second base, and third base. This gives him a variety of ways to break onto the major league roster should an injury occur, or another opportunity arise.
The Aces' next matchup is once again with the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Arizona time.