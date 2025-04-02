Diamondbacks Prospect Tim Tawa Stars Again in Reno's Home Opener Win
The Reno Aces won their home opener 7-1 over the Tacoma Rainiers. It was another big game for Diamondbacks utility prospect Tim Tawa, who tripled, homered, and drove in four runs.
Entering the fourth inning, Reno had yet to reach base. Trey Mancini doubled with two outs in the inning, bringing up Tawa. He jumped ahead 2-0 in the count and took a 96 MPH fastball out over the plate out into the wind in right field and into the Rainiers' bullpen.
Tawa is off to a hot start with the Aces, homering in three straight games. He's 6-for-14 at the plate with those three home runs and a 1.743 OPS. Of the 14 balls put into play this season, he's recorded six hard-hit balls and four with an exit velocity greater than 100 MPH.
So far in four games, he's started one game at first base and three in right field. While there currently isn't a path to playing time in the majors, the 25-year-old could force his way onto the roster if he continues a hot stretch.
Brandon Bielak got the start for the Aces and went 4.2 hitless innings. Bielak struck out two and walked two, throwing 68 pitches. Reno carried a combined no-hitter into the seventh before Austin Shenton doubled off Kyle Amendt to break it up. Amendt struck out two in his scoreless outing.
Jordan Lawlar recorded the two hardest-hit balls for the Aces, at 105.2 and 104.9 MPH, but both went for groundouts. He singled and scored on Tawa's two-run triple in the seventh.