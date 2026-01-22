D-backs Outfielder's 2025 Came to a Brutal End

The Arizona Diamondbacks had one of the more disappointing seasons in recent history this past year, turning high expectations into a sub-.500 record and another missed opportunity to join the Postseason action.

The D-backs struggled with performance and turned in results that fell below their standards, but they were also heavily decimated by injuries. Key player after key player went down, some with season-ending ailments.

Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was one player who was subjected to such a fate. Though he struggled at the plate for much of the year, he had begun to put forward exceptional results following the Deadline, until his season was claimed by a brutal torn ACL.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of every player that contributed to the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links to every season review as they are published.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 2025 stats | Alex D'Agostino

Gurriel is certainly known to be a streaky hitter, and 2025's advent brought a reprise of that very same profile. He hit just .174 in April, but slashed an unbelievable .324/.381/.529 with four homers and eight extra-base hits in May.

But he fell back into his slump soon after, and this one was quite lengthy. His OPS sat well below .700 in both June and July.

But then August came.

Following the Trade Deadline, Gurriel slotted into the cleanup role in the lineup. The results were impressive and instant, as he delivered 32 RBI and seven homers in that month. He even managed to turn around a 104 MPH fastball from Mason Miller to tie a close game with the San Diego Padres.

At the time, it was the fastest pitch (since tracking began in 2008) to go for a homer.

But then, in a game against the Rangers on September 1, Gurriel went down with a non-contact knee injury in the outfield. He was carted off with a torn ACL, and his season was officially over.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 2026 Outlook

Per GM Mike Hazen, Gurriel is "well ahead of schedule" in his rehab. But what that timeline exactly looks like is unclear. Gurriel should make a midseason return of some sort, but what side of the All-Star Break that return falls on remains to be seen.

When he does return, it may take more time for him to get back to full playing speed. He may serve a DH role as he returns, as well. He's also entering his age-32 season, and could be due for some regression regardless.

