Diamondbacks Give Encouraging Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Update

It's been a little over four months since Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was carted off the field in Phoenix with a torn ACL, but the veteran is making rapid progress in his rehab.

On Saturday, D-backs GM Mike Hazen met with members of the media to discuss the Jake McCarthy trade. Hazen also offered a positive, encouraging update on Gurriel's condition.

Related Content: GM Mike Hazen Explains Why D-backs Traded Jake McCarthy

Diamondbacks Give Encouraging Update on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Sep 1, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) makes a catch in the third inning during the game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

"I haven't gotten an update since the new year, but when I checked in with [head athletic trainer Ryan DiPanfilo] over the break, [Gurriel] was well ahead of schedule with what I was told," Hazen said.

"Typically that type of surgery is a rough plus or minus 11 to 12 month recovery. But from everything I was told... Lourdes was well ahead of schedule, already moving around great. He's working out in Miami and we're sort of making visits there. I'm sure we'll see him here coming in in the next few weeks to start transitioning that rehab back to us."

Hazen would not speculate on a specific timeline for Gurriel's return to play, however.

"Every indication I have is he's well ahead of schedule. Now what that means this far out, I don't read too much into that. I'm encouraged that that's the way it's being described. Exactly where the timeframe lands for his return, I don't want to speculate on that," he said.

Gurriel had emerged as one of the top contributors to the D-backs' late-season surge in 2025 prior to hs injury. After the departure of both Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez via trade, Gurriel stepped into the cleanup role and performed admirably.

Related Content: Gurriel Leading MLB in this Category is Exactly What D-backs Needed

With no specific timeline, it's hard to know just how Gurriel will fit into the D-backs' future plans. There is some need for lineup support in the meantime, and a return for the veteran outfielder could be anywhere in the middle portion of the season or later, depending on the continuance of his rehab.

Even if Gurriel returns earlier than expected, however, there still may be a relatively lengthy ramp-up period. That may offer an opportunity for the D-backs to utilize him in a DH role as he gets back to full speed, barring an external addition to fill that role in the offseason.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News