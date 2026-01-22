Yankees Star Was Never a Realistic Option for D-backs

On Wednesday, outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger inked a five-year, $162.5 million deal to stay with the New York Yankees, effectively putting an end to any rumor he might be an option for the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason.

Bellinger was never an option that felt in any way affordable to Ken Kendrick, Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office this offseason, but the $32.5 million average per year certainly seals that reality.

It's not that Bellinger wasn't a fit on paper. In fact, he might have fulfilled two needs in one should Arizona have pursued him heavily. The D-backs need both a first base option and an outfielder still if they want to round out their lineup this offseason.

But Bellinger is off the table, and likely was never on the table, even if he is an Arizona native. That appeal can only go so far in contract negotiations, especially when the numbers climb that much above the $100 million range.

So where do the Diamondbacks turn to fill those needs?

What Diamondbacks' 1B/OF Situation Looks Like

Jun 25, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Pavin Smith (26) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

As it currently stands, the D-backs would likely see Pavin Smith taking on the majority of reps at first base this season. Smith had a down year in 2025, but had been coming off a career season in a platoon DH role the year prior.

Related Content: D-backs Infielder's 2025 Season Was Somewhat Disappointing

There is clear potential in Smith's bat as long as he's mostly protected from left-handed pitching. He admittedly doesn't offer much of a defensive profile, however.

Tyler Locklear may not be ready for opening day after undergoing surgery on his elbow and shoulder. He was also very unproductive in his limited action in 2025. Arizona may want to find a right-handed platoon option.

Paul Goldschmidt is a name that has been kicked around for a reunion deal, and the Diamondbacks have interest but he is most likely looking for a full-time job, and may balk at a platoon opportunity.

Meanwhile, Arizona's outfield is also bit undermanned. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is ahead of schedule in his ACL recovery, but still won't be ready for some time. But with the acquisition of Nolan Arenado, the D-backs may look for more regular outfield at-bats for Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar — both righties with power potential. Tim Tawa could be in the mix for that, as well.

Arizona may look to bring in a veteran hitter there as well, but that seems somewhat less likely with so many in-house options. It feels unrealistic to expect a splash signing or trade anywhere at this stage, but it's not impossible, even with a limited payroll.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News