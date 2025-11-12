Breaking Down Every Diamondbacks Player's 2025 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season was one of excitement, heartbreak and intrigue. It was anything but boring.

But the D-backs had to turn to an inordinate number of players (particularly on the pitching staff), as they endured injuries, trades, underperformance, and a return to a more youth-centered identity.

With that in mind, Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will be breaking down the individual seasons of every member of the 2025 Diamondbacks, utilizing aWAR for each player — an average of Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs WAR.

This article will continue to be updated live with links to each and every individual article posted breaking down the state of the D-backs' 2025 roster.

2025 Arizona Diamondbacks Player Reviews

The Arizona Diamondbacks take the field to play their Opening Day game against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field in Phoenix, on March 27, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1: 1B Tyler Locklear

2: LHP Joe Mantiply

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen on 2025 Season

"I look back on the season and the expectations that we had going into the year, the roster that we had kind of fell apart on us a little bit with the pitching there early. We went into a pocket where we didn't play particularly well leading up to and through the Deadline.

"So obviously we made the decision to sell, but very proud of the way we played coming out of Oakland when things could have gone in a much different direction.And I think it's a credit to Torey and I think it's a credit to the coaches that those kids never quit.

"I'm not sure I'm allowed to feel disappointed [to miss the playoffs] in the way it ended, given the roster that we had going through to the end. But we still feel that way because you get that close and we played as well as we had."

Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo on his 2025 Team

"I love every team that I manage. The players are always different and I manage the team the way I see that they need to be managed. I'm not going to manage every team the same way every year.

"I did enjoy what I was watching for sure. ... we are so aligned on what a successful team looks like. For me, it starts with pitching and defense. I love offense. I love thumping the baseball, but the pitching and defense aspect of itis really, really important to me and that's who I am in my core.

"I think that's what we talk about in there and it shows up. And the youthfulness, the ability to watch those guys improve every single day and have success is what we're all about."

