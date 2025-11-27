What Diamondbacks Fans Should be Thankful For

Happy Thanksgiving from Arizona Diamondbacks On SI, if you choose to celebrate. While baseball may be in hibernation (for the most part) this season, there's a lot to look back on and be thankful for with regard to an exciting D-backs club.

Yes, 2024 and 2025 have ended in disappointment, missing the playoffs in both seasons despite high expectations. But there is still much to be thankful for when thinking about.

Below are three of the most gratitude-inducing aspects of the D-backs, despite all of the disappointments in recent seasons:

1: A Connected Diamondbacks Team

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is sprayed with champagne during celebrations after clinching a wild-card playoff spot following their game with the Houston Astros at Chase Field on Sep 30, 2023. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"A connected team is a dangerous team" was the mantra that fueled an improbable postseason run in 2023. But it's been clear, even through some of Arizona's struggles, that this team has had each other's backs.

No clubhouse is perfect, and the D-backs have certainly had some noise this past season, but it was clear that this team always fought hard for each other, and a late-season surge despite a multitude of adversity was clear evidence.

2: A Young Diamondbacks Team

Apr 4, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebrates with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Yes, the Diamondbacks had to part with multiple key veterans this past season, but that paved the way for a group of young, hungry players to step up and take hold of their opportunity.

While additions will certainly need to be made this offseason, the outlook on a team that is full of bloated veteran contracts up and down the order for aging players is much more bleak than one full of young, unproven players who have yet to reach their ceiling.

Corbin Carroll, Geraldo Perdomo and Ryne Nelson stand out the most, while players like Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar should have many an opportunity to take a jump towards becoming consistent MLB contributors.

3: A Recent Diamondbacks Pennant

The Arizona Diamondbacks pose for a team picture after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in Game 7 to win the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Oct. 24, 2023. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans of opposing teams with much larger payrolls may laugh, but pennants don't grow on trees. The Diamondbacks earned their second in 2023, in a wild and awe-inspiring underdog story.

Despite the pain of falling just short in the World Series, the memories (and the hardware) from that run will live on forever as a monument to one of the more special teams in franchise history.

Of course, fans would love to see their club fighting for another year after year, but that is simply not the reality of baseball for most organizations. The sights should absolutely be set on getting back there, but there's no reason to turn one's nose up at the achievement of the 2023 team.

