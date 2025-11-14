Geraldo Perdomo's MVP Placement Proves Just How Underrated He is

Arizona Diamondbacks franchise shortstop Geraldo Perdomo may not have been a finalist for the National League MVP Award, but he was still recognized in the voting process for his excellent season.

Perdomo received three second-place votes, landing fourth in the overall race. Of course, the inevitable first-place award went to Shohei Ohtani, with Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto taking second and third. Also notable — Corbin Carroll placed seventh.

That's been the tale of Perdomo's 2025 season — underrated, and at times disrespected.

Clearly, the players ahead of the 26-year-old shortstop are the best of the best, but Perdomo's 2025 campaign was extremely impactful to his club. Perhaps, even, the most impactful, arguably speaking.

Jun 10, 2025; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Arizona Diamondbacksâ€™ Geraldo Perdomo (2) celebrates his double against the Seattle Mariners at Chase Field. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perdomo managed to record career-high marks in nearly every offensive category. His breakout was swift and powerful in 2025, after signing a four-year, $45 million extension this offseason. That deal looked like more of a bargain with each passing day.

Perdomo slashed .290/.389/.462 for an .851 OPS, hit 20 homers (surpassing his previous career total by six), and became the first shortstop in D-backs history to knock in 100 runs, all while battling a significant bone bruise in his hand for much of the year.

He was worth seven WAR by both major publications' accounts. In fact, his WAR total was higher than both Soto and Schwarber.

He's not only an excellent young offensive player, but has emerged as a leader in Arizona's clubhouse. As the de facto captain of the defense, he's been manager Torey Lovullo's go-to player.

"He's a prime example of what I want an Arizona Diamondback to be every single day," Lovullo said of Perdomo. "We're drawing a lot of energy from him. He's an inspiration to everybody, including the coaches."

"Just very productive at-bats and an anchor on this team. And we're building around him. There's one player that's leading the charge for us. It's definitely Gerry."

"I know it's weighted differently because I get to watch him work every day, but I know the league is taking notice of him."

It may not add up in the national eye, as big-market players with exciting stats and highlights will always dominate these conversations. But Perdomo is no longer a secret in this league. His fourth place finish on Thursday proves Lovullo's words true.

"Some of the other staff members, some of their managers, a lot of them ask me about Perdomo often. And what you see is what you get. And when you get a little bit deeper, it gets even better," Lovullo said.

It's difficult to imagine just where the D-backs' 2025 season might have gone without Perdomo.

