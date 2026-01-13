What Nolan Arenado Trade Means for Blaze Alexander, Jordan Lawlar

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a surprise trade on Tuesday, acquiring All-Star and Platinum Glove-winning third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for right-hander Jack Martinez and cash.

Arenado is a six-time Platinum Glove winner and an eight-time All-Star. He's been an exceptional defender and strong hitter throughout his lengthy career.

But the Diamondbacks also have a wealth of infielders. Obviously, Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo are locks to maintain majority playing time. But Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar are the players on the bubble — with both taking reps at third base in 2025.

On Tuesday, GM Mike Hazen spoke to that infield logjam, and explained what the Arenado acquisition means for the younger players on the roster.

Mike Hazen Reveals What Nolan Arenado Trade means for Lawlar, Alexander

"There's now another established major league player on the roster who's going to play," Hazen said of Arenado's arrival." And so that's going to have some impact on what's available. My contention is... there's still plenty of opportunity available."

Hazen was clear that he still sees the 34-year-old veteran as an everyday third baseman, however.

So with one less spot in the infield, the outfield becomes a potential home for the younger players. Alexander got outfield reps in the 2025 season, while Lawlar saw some center field action in winter ball this offseason. Hazen said he sees both Lawlar and Alexander as versatile options, who could contribute either in the infield or outfield.

"I see the group of younger players having the ability to impact this team in a number of different ways, either in the infield or the outfield," Hazen said. "I think there's going to be plenty of at-bats to go around in trying to round out where the lineup is going to be.

"I would say that much like I always have, there's a healthy amount of competition that's going to exist, and performance and earning it is going to matter. ... I think we're excited about what some of those guys can do, but at this stage of their career, they need to continue to go out there and earn the time that they're going to get and establish themselves at a position, and nothing's going to be handed to anybody."

Hazen said the addition of Arenado increases the depth of the D-backs' roster, allowing the younger players to be more versatile. It will also allow these players to "have matchups selected for them."

Of course, the depth present will also allow the established players — like Arenado, Marte and even Perdomo — to get time off their feet in hopes of preventing injury.

Hazen said there is still a chance remaining that more additions will be made to Arizona's lineup.

"We're going to continue to look at the offense and the lineup in ways, whether maybe first base, DH. But I'm not 100 percent certain that we're going to land down on any of those spots. That's going to create opportunity, at-bats in certain places.

"I'm trying to build out as much competition as I can early in the year and see where these guys take it. But there's going to be opportunity," Hazen said.

