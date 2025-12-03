Diamondbacks Named Fit for 8 Potential Trade Candidates

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a lot of needs this offseason, and there are certainly plenty of options. Regardless of whether or not some of the available players are realistic or not, there are many that at least warrant a look.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan put together a comprehensive article on the 2025-2026 offseason, including some of the hottest trade names on the market.

Below are all 10 of the names he linked to the D-backs:

ESPN's Passan Names 10 Trade Fits for Diamondbacks

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

1: RHP Freddy Peralta - Brewers

Peralta could be one of the better one-year stopgap options available to the D-backs, with an ace-like upside. He's not that efficient, but is worth a look and could pair well with former teammate Corbin Burnes.

2: RHP Hunter Greene - Reds

Greene is a true prize with ace-like numbers and solid durability. Arizona should inquire on him, but the cost would be astronomical for a controllable arm of his caliber (Ketel Marte and more).

3: OF Jarren Duran - Red Sox

Duran is a quality offensive outfielder with three years of control, but has some strikeout questions. The cost to acquire would be high, and he'd be yet another left-handed bat in Arizona's outfield, however.

4: RHP MacKenzie Gore - Nationals

Gore may be a slightly overvalued arm, but he does provide plenty of innings, and his peripheral metrics have generally been better than an ERA that's landed north of 4.00 three times in four seasons. He's 26 and has two years of control, which inflates his cost quite a bit.

5: LHP Kris Bubic - Royals

Bubic has bounced between starting and relief work, and has been effective in both. In 2025, he posted a 2.55 ERA, but only threw 116.1 innings in 20 starts. He's a more under-the-radar, slightly more affordable option Arizona should look into if possible.

6: 1B Yandy Diaz - Rays

Diaz had another quality season in 2025, hitting .300/.366/.482 with 25 homers. He's under club control in 2026 and 2027, but is 34 years old and is a poor defender. He'd be an expensive luxury for Arizona.

7: 1B Willson Contreras

Contreras is now a full-time first baseman, which could play into the D-backs' needs. He's under control through 2028, but will make at least $17.5 million in each of the next three seasons and is 33 years old with a consistent whiff issue.

8: RHP Edward Cabrera

Cabrera is under control through 2028 and is expected to make around $4 million in 2026. But for as great as his stuff is, he's been injury-prone, and his results have been generally mixed, with ERAs north of 4.00 in 2023 and 2024 prior to his 3.53 in 2025.

