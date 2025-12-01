3 Predictions For the Rest of D-backs' Offseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks face a critical offseason, needing to fill more than their fair share of roster gaps for any chance of remaining in contention in 2026.

For the most part, those needs surround the pitching staff. But there are numerous factors at play. Will Arizona trade their top prospects or top-level major-leaguers? What will a potential reduced payroll look like?

As all of that continues to swirl, with months still remaining in the offseason, here are three predictions for how the D-backs will conduct their business this winter:

1: Ketel Marte remains in Arizona - but not for the obvious reasons

Sep 28, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Much has already been speculated about whether or not the D-backs will trade star second baseman Ketel Marte.

Some have called them "motivated" to trade him, while others refer to that deal as "unlikely." GM Mike Hazen has stated that he's listening to offers, but not actively shopping Marte.

What feels most likely is Arizona does shop Marte in hopes of finding a deal that can set them up for ptiching success. But it feels very unlikely that another club will offer them the type of return they'd be looking for to part with their All-Star.

Marte would likely require a legitimate top-end starting pitcher (with club control), and teams don't readily give that up, even for a bat as elite as Marte.

2: Diamondbacks stick to smaller moves

It may not be as satisfying as a big splash, but it feels more likely Hazen will stick to a series of moves to bring in reliable, mid-range players, rather than going all-in on an ace, top-tier closer or All-Star hitter.

Related Content: Be Prepared for This Disappointing D-backs Reality

With payroll expected to drop, unless Arizona is willing to empty their entire farm system, there won't be a way to land a whale of an acquisition and still fill the many holes remaining.

The D-backs need two starting pitchers, two leverage relievers, a first baseman and a righty-hitting power outfielder.

All of that can't be checked off the list if the first of those additions is overly expensive, and there's less risk in adding more volume to the roster than putting all one's expectations into one or two star players.

3: No (major) Diamondbacks reunions

Sep 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (23) throws the ball during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Arizona has already returned backup catcher James McCann, and a re-signing of left-hander Jalen Beeks on an affordable deal seems like a possibility.

But other than those two, it seems as if Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eugenio Suárez are reunions the D-backs won't be able to engineer.

Gallen will be seeking a large deal (perhaps similar to that of Dylan Cease), and may sign very late into the offseason. Kelly's market seems to have inflated beyond what Arizona is willing to spend, and Suárez no longer fits the youthful, defense-first identity of the new-look D-backs.

There's an argument that Kelly would be worth the potential expense, but it seems most likely all three veterans will head to other clubs.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News