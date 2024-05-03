Dodgers Executive Suggests He Won't Acquire Starting Shortstop At The Trade Deadline
When the Los Angeles Dodgers moved Mookie Betts to shortstop a month into spring training, it was more of a temporary bandage with a lengthy runway to determine if the switch would become permanent.
With the first month of the season in the rear-view mirror, Betts was named National League Player of the Month on Friday and has proven himself to be one of the best shortstops in Major League Baseball. According to manager Dave Roberts, the move is “permanent for now.”
However, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman says the move was not temporary — and certainly isn’t now, having watched Betts play there through the first 33 games of the season. If the Dodgers were to look at adding a shortstop at the trade deadline, it would be difficult to find an upgrade.
The Dodgers were reportedly interested in Milwaukee's Willy Adames during the offseason and early spring, but the Brewers weren't willing to move him. Toronto's Bo Bichette has also been mentioned as a possible trade option, but the Blue Jays shortstop wouldn't be considered an upgrade while batting .205.
Betts has established himself as an elite infielder and Friedman is willing to bet that Betts will still be the Dodgers’ primary shortstop when August rolls around.
“Yeah, I would,” he says. “With how quickly he has taken to it, the plays he’s made. The last piece is syncing up his body on various throws that are just different than what he’s done.
"And it was a piece that we knew would take a little time was the throwing – just in terms of how to organize your body to make various throws and we’ve already seen real improvement. So if that continues, he’s a good major-league shortstop.”