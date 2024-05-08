Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts Can Do Something No Teammates Have Done Since 1995

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani rank 1st and 2nd in the majors in WAR. If they finish 1-2 this season, they’ll be the first teammates to do so since Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez with the 1995 Mariners. https://t.co/vT8gaK0Rqb pic.twitter.com/3ubpEzhADr