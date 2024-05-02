Mookie Betts Gets Graded on Shortstop Play by Dodgers Manager
While the Los Angeles Dodgers have had some hiccups in the first month of the 2024 regular season, the same cannot be said about superstar infielder Mookie Betts.
Betts embarked on a challenging transition this season, moving from right field to second base, then to shortstop. Despite these significant shifts, Betts has adapted remarkably well. His performance has been so impressive, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave him a 'B+' grade at the shortstop position.
As noted by Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Roberts will give Betts time to turn that B+ into an A.
The Dodgers' patience is understandable. Few baseball players are asked to make the transition Betts is undertaking in the field. He and the Dodgers believe he can do it. At 31, Betts remains arguably the most naturally gifted athlete in the league.
Through 33 games, Betts leads MLB in batting average (.377), on-base percentage (.481), OPS (1.104), hits (49) and runs (29).
In 25 games and 22 starts, Betts has a fielding percentage of .957, 30 putouts, 59 assists, 11 double plays, and only four errors in 190 innings. Betts has committed four errors, and his two-way play has allowed him to accrue an MLB-best 3 Wins Above Replacement according to both Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.
If Betts can continue his stellar play at shortstop, could count him collecting another MVP award and, eventually, the Gold Glove award he so desperately covets at the position.