Skip to main content
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown

Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown

After a year in Los Angeles, talk of contract extension for Trea Turner was is still shut down during season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to capture it’s second title in three seasons and their 8th title overall. Hopefully, once completing that we’ll be on celebration mode all throughout the winter. 

However, after completing said goal, there is one major thing that needs to be addressed. Trea Turner, will he stay or will he go?

No major talks have been discussed between Trea’s party and the Dodgers front office. Before the season started, Turner told the Athletic's Fabian Ardaya that there were no talks about an extension before the start of the 2022 season. 

"Those talks didn’t come to fruition; Turner said Friday the Dodgers’ brass approached him in recent days to tell him no extension offer was coming before the season, all but securing he will hit free agency this winter — potentially as the top available shortstop."

However, Ardaya noted that Turner knows the business at hand.

“The money will take care of itself. It’s why you have agents and whatnot. So I’m not worried about it. I just asked them to be honest with me. They were honest with me, a few days ago, a week ago, whatever it was. It’s time to play, and time to try to win a World Series.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is no doubt that Turner is an All-Star and one of the best shortstops in the game today. Especially during his time in Dodger blue, the 29-year-old leads all shortstops with 225 hits, 50 doubles, .319 AVG, 113 RBI’s, and 28 HR’s since joining LA which is 4th in that span.

Even though those numbers are astonishing, his post season play has been average at best.

In the postseason, he is slashing .228/.274/.287 with a .561 OPS and one HR. In his first postseason stint with the Dodgers, he hit just .216 with a .500 OPS, went 11-51 with just two extra base hits. Not exactly what you expect from a top tier shortstop in the league.

October is a different beast, but at the same time ones’ numbers shouldn’t be dipping that significantly especially for a player like Turner.

No. 6 is still a force to be reckoned with and is due to come up huge in October. The right-handed batter is too good to not make an impact when it matters most.

Regardless of what happens at the end of the season, the Dodgers need to sign Trea Turner. They need to make it their top priority to sign the All-Star shortstop. There is no better place but LA to win multiple World Series’ and to get the chance to play with superstars all throughout the lineup.

Give me a guy who is consistent, plays every day, and already has established great chemistry with its top guys within the organization. 

Trea TurnerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18705786_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dodgers Minor Leaguers Come Up With Major Awards

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18815754_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Bullpen Continues To Make History Thanks to Mark Prior

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18866427_168396005_lowres
News

2022 Dodgers are Terrorizing Opponents Even Away from Dodgers Stadium

By Ricardo Sandoval
Jul 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates hitting a three run home run in the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dave Roberts Shows Love to Star Right-Fielder, Mookie Betts, After Leading Them to Victory

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18797980_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers James Outman Delivers in The Clutch Last Night In Triple-A

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_15976710_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Lefty Scott Alexander Returns to the Major Leagues with the Giants

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18905409_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Dustin May Tommy John Comeback Includes One New Nasty Pitch

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18788251_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mitch White Gives Strong Praise for Dodgers Legendary Pitcher

By Ryan Menzie