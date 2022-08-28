Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to capture it’s second title in three seasons and their 8th title overall. Hopefully, once completing that we’ll be on celebration mode all throughout the winter.

However, after completing said goal, there is one major thing that needs to be addressed. Trea Turner, will he stay or will he go?

No major talks have been discussed between Trea’s party and the Dodgers front office. Before the season started, Turner told the Athletic's Fabian Ardaya that there were no talks about an extension before the start of the 2022 season.

"Those talks didn’t come to fruition; Turner said Friday the Dodgers’ brass approached him in recent days to tell him no extension offer was coming before the season, all but securing he will hit free agency this winter — potentially as the top available shortstop."

However, Ardaya noted that Turner knows the business at hand.

“The money will take care of itself. It’s why you have agents and whatnot. So I’m not worried about it. I just asked them to be honest with me. They were honest with me, a few days ago, a week ago, whatever it was. It’s time to play, and time to try to win a World Series.”

There is no doubt that Turner is an All-Star and one of the best shortstops in the game today. Especially during his time in Dodger blue, the 29-year-old leads all shortstops with 225 hits, 50 doubles, .319 AVG, 113 RBI’s, and 28 HR’s since joining LA which is 4th in that span.

Even though those numbers are astonishing, his post season play has been average at best.

In the postseason, he is slashing .228/.274/.287 with a .561 OPS and one HR. In his first postseason stint with the Dodgers, he hit just .216 with a .500 OPS, went 11-51 with just two extra base hits. Not exactly what you expect from a top tier shortstop in the league.

October is a different beast, but at the same time ones’ numbers shouldn’t be dipping that significantly especially for a player like Turner.

No. 6 is still a force to be reckoned with and is due to come up huge in October. The right-handed batter is too good to not make an impact when it matters most.

Regardless of what happens at the end of the season, the Dodgers need to sign Trea Turner. They need to make it their top priority to sign the All-Star shortstop. There is no better place but LA to win multiple World Series’ and to get the chance to play with superstars all throughout the lineup.

Give me a guy who is consistent, plays every day, and already has established great chemistry with its top guys within the organization.