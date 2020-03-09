2020 Dodgers Player Projections: David Price

This throw-in player the Dodgers got in the Mookie Betts trade means far more to this team than a complementary piece.

The key to a deep postseason run is to have at least three top-of-the-rotation pitchers and a lock-down bullpen. On paper this year, the Dodgers have both.

David Price, 34, is entering his 13th season in the majors. He is the Dodgers’ potential Game 3 starter in any given playoff series behind Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. Bringing in Price and Betts was a move for the World Series roster by Andrew Friedman. It’s a savvy trade in many ways, but one huge benefit, for Price and Betts specifically, is for them to have an entire regular season to adapt to the National League for the first time instead of forcing a rapid acclimation at the trade deadline.

Price’s work in the postseason has been shaky and inconsistent at best, but his performances on the biggest stage, the World Series, have been stellar. He owns a 2-0 record with 2.12 ERA in five Fall Classic games. In his two starts for the Red Sox in the 2018 World Series he dominated the Dodgers, beating them in Game 2 in Boston and clinching the title in Game 5 at Chavez Ravine.

After watching his first two spring training starts, let’s hope this year the Dodgers get the version of Price that struck out seven of the 10 batters he faced in three no-hit innings on Saturday versus the Colorado Rockies.

Spring stats:

1-1 W/L, 4.15 ERA, 2 G, 2 GS, 4 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 10 Ks, 1.38 WHIP.

2019 stats:

7-5 W/L, 4.28 ERA, 22 G, 22 GS, 107 1/3 IP, 51 ER, 109 H, 32 BB, 128 Ks, 1.314 WHIP.

Career stats:

150-80 W/L, 3.31 ERA, 321 G, 311 GS, 2029 1/3 IP, 746 ER, 1813 H, 527 BB, 1981 Ks, 1.153 WHIP.

Baseball Reference projects Price's 2020 season this way:

9-6 W/L, 4.15 ERA, 130 IP, 60 ER, 124 H, 42 BB, 137 Ks, 1.277 WHIP.

Steamer's projections are as follows:

11-8 W/L, 3.68 ERA, 28 G, 28 GS, 155 IP, 63 ER, 139 H, 44 BB, 166 Ks, 1.19 WHIP.

My projections:

14-5 W/L, 3.36 ERA, 27 G, 27 GS, 150 IP, 56 ER, 130 H, 41 BB, 170 Ks, 1.140 WHIP.

Comment:

I believe Price will have a better season than Baseball Reference and Steamer suggest. I think a move to the NL from the AL benefits a pitcher slightly more than a position player. One reason is Price will no longer have to face the designated hitter. Instead, he’ll face weaker 7-8-9 hitters, which includes the opposing pitcher. Most lineups in the Senior Circuit aren’t as deadly 1-9 as the Dodgers are and Price will have the luxury of pitching against the Rockies, Giants, Diamondbacks and Padres a ton.

Despite a perceived leniency when it comes to his opponents, I think Price’s career will get a second wind in Los Angeles if he stays healthy. Keep in mind, he still has three years and $96 million left on his deal, so he doesn’t have to worry about pitching during his contract year right away. He’ll also be great in the clubhouse because, unlike the majority of his teammates, he has a ring.

So, yes, the headline for this offseason’s blockbuster trade read: “Mookie Betts to Dodgers,” but David Price just might be the unsung hero to ending a frustrating 31-year World Series drought.

Jake Reiner is a native-Angeleno and is currently a sports and news reporter for KCBS/KCAL, Channels 2 & 9, where he has covered the Dodgers, Lakers, Chargers, and most recently traveled with the Rams for the entire season as the beat reporter for KCBS.