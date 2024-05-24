5 Outfielders the Dodgers Could Trade For to Fix Their Biggest Issue
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a clear weak spot on this roster — the outfield.
Entering Friday's game, Dodgers outfielders are hitting a combined .201 this season with an fWAR of 0.7 and a WRC+ of 78. When you factor in the fact that Teoscar Hernández is slashing .246/.313/.462 with 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, and an OPS of .775, and has given the Dodgers 1.2 fWAR all by himself, it puts into perspective just how bad the rest of the guys have been.
The Dodgers clearly need to make a move to help their outfield, and on Thursday, Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation came up with five potential targets.
Let's jump right in:
1. Tyler O'Neill
The 28-year-old is having an All-Star caliber season, slashing .248/.358/.525 with 11 home runs and an OPS .882. He may not be available, as McKain says, but if he is, he would be the No. 1 target for L.A. He's on an expiring contract, so he would be easier to trade for if the Red Sox fell out of the race.
2. Bryan De La Cruz
The 27-year-old is slashing .259/.317/.438 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs. He's under team control through the 2027 season, which could turn the Dodgers away.
3. Jesse Winker
The 30-year-old former All-Star is slashing .226/.346/.400 with six home runs and 21 runs batted in. He's on an expiring contract and plays for a Washington Nationals team that would love to trade him before the deadline.
4. Randy Arozarena
The best player on this list, Arozarena is down at No. 4 because of the cost it will take to get him. Arozarena is a former All-Star and ALCS MVP who isn't a free agent until 2027. He is having a down year thus far, though, slashing .162/.255/.324 with eight home runs and an AL-worst 62 strikeouts.
5. Connor Joe
The 31-year-old former Dodgers minor leaguer would likely be the easiest to trade for on this list. He's slashing .268/.337/.446 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, and an OPS of .783.