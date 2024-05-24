Inside The Dodgers

5 Outfielders the Dodgers Could Trade For to Fix Their Biggest Issue

Noah Camras

Apr 24, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena (56) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a clear weak spot on this roster — the outfield.

Entering Friday's game, Dodgers outfielders are hitting a combined .201 this season with an fWAR of 0.7 and a WRC+ of 78. When you factor in the fact that Teoscar Hernández is slashing .246/.313/.462 with 11 home runs, 37 RBIs, and an OPS of .775, and has given the Dodgers 1.2 fWAR all by himself, it puts into perspective just how bad the rest of the guys have been.

The Dodgers clearly need to make a move to help their outfield, and on Thursday, Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation came up with five potential targets.

Let's jump right in:

1. Tyler O'Neill

May 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Tyler O'Neill (17) hits a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
The 28-year-old is having an All-Star caliber season, slashing .248/.358/.525 with 11 home runs and an OPS .882. He may not be available, as McKain says, but if he is, he would be the No. 1 target for L.A. He's on an expiring contract, so he would be easier to trade for if the Red Sox fell out of the race.

2. Bryan De La Cruz

May 15, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates after he hits a two-run home run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
The 27-year-old is slashing .259/.317/.438 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs. He's under team control through the 2027 season, which could turn the Dodgers away.

3. Jesse Winker

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals left fielder Jesse Winker (6) reacts in the dugout after hitting a grand slam against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The 30-year-old former All-Star is slashing .226/.346/.400 with six home runs and 21 runs batted in. He's on an expiring contract and plays for a Washington Nationals team that would love to trade him before the deadline.

4. Randy Arozarena

May 11, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena (56) reacts after scoring against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
The best player on this list, Arozarena is down at No. 4 because of the cost it will take to get him. Arozarena is a former All-Star and ALCS MVP who isn't a free agent until 2027. He is having a down year thus far, though, slashing .162/.255/.324 with eight home runs and an AL-worst 62 strikeouts.

5. Connor Joe

May 12, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Connor Joe (2) reacts at second base with a double against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The 31-year-old former Dodgers minor leaguer would likely be the easiest to trade for on this list. He's slashing .268/.337/.446 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, and an OPS of .783.

