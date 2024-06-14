Dodgers Reportedly Showing Interest in Dominant Reliever as Trade Target
After the Los Angeles Dodgers transferred reliever Ryan Brasier to the 60-day injured list on Thursday, they might be looking to add another arm in the bullpen before the trade deadline.
In a report published by the New York Post, baseball writer Jon Heyman wrote that Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins could draw interest from multiple teams including the Dodgers. Scott is 5-5 with eight saves and an ERA of 1.92 in 28 innings across 27 games.
"Word is four of the World Series favorites — Yankees, Orioles, Phillies, and Dodgers — have interest in the lefty who hadn’t allowed a run in 18 straight outings before giving up J.D. Martinez’s two-run walk-off homer Thursday night at Citi Field and was limiting opposing hitters to a .140 batting average," writes Heyman.
Heyman projects in the report that the New York Yankees will be the team most likely to make a deal for him but the Dodgers, Phillies, and Cubs could also try to strike an agreement with the Marlins.
Scott won his arbitration hearing against the Marlins on Feb. 17 and enters free agency once the 2024 season concludes. With Miami out of playoff contention, the front office should search for some assets in return while he is having such a good season instead of watching him possibly leave in the winter.