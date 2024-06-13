10 Outfielders the Dodgers Could Target at the Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly searching for an upgrade in the outfield to be the final piece in the puzzle that could win them a World Series at the end of the season.
When it comes to the trade deadline, Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain proposed 10 outfielders the Dodgers should consider trading for ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
Below is McKain's list, excerpted from his recent podcast episode:
1. Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox
The White Sox are the worst team in Major League Baseball and Robert is the sort of five-tool player who could net a massive trade return. However, injuries have limited him in 2024. He's slashing .196/.250/.554 with a .804 OPS.
Says McKain: “We’re talking about three and a half years, the rest of this season and three more full seasons after that… The maximum would be $63 million for an All-Star MVP-caliber talent in his prime. Really, you can make the case he’s in his pre-prime because he’s still 26 years old.”
2. Tyler O'Neill, Boston Red Sox
O'Neill hasn't played 100 games in a season since 2021 which raises questions about his stability as an everyday player.
“He’s on an expiring contract," McKain says. "This is a pure rental, and the Dodgers like rentals when it comes to guys they get at the deadline.”
3. Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics
The A's are probably going to want to maximize their return for Rooker because he is the best trade piece they'll have at the deadline this season. With the team's bleak future, they will want more than what the Dodgers might offer.
“The best thing about Rooker is Rooker can rake," McKain says.
4. Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels
The Angels are outside of the playoff picture and general manager Perry Minasian wants a giant return for the veteran.
“Based on the Angels and Dodgers trade lack of history, Arte Moreno would probably rather trade his mom and grandma than trade a player to the Los Angeles Dodgers who he sees as the enemy," McKain mused.
5. Tommy Pham, Chicago White Sox
Pham signed a one-year deal with the White Sox this winter and is considered a rental player for the rest of this season.
“He would be a net upgrade in the outfield if he performed the way he did last year in the postseason, and for the start of this season," McKain says.
6. Michael Conforto, San Francisco Giants
Conforto would certainly be an interesting potential target but his price tag would be much cheaper than the players above and he could still make a very positive impact.
“Michael Conforto would be higher on this list if he wasn’t a San Francisco Giant," McKain says. "But still, if he was an option, he’d be a solid option.”
7. Jesse Winker, Washington Nationals
Winker has hit three go-ahead homers and driven in a few clutch RBIs. Not bad for a minor league contract with an invite to big league spring training.
“Having someone that can hit against righties with Max Muncy out, Kiké Hernandez not doing much against righties, Chris Taylor, you know the year he’s had," McKain says. "I mean, having someone like Jesse Winker definitely could help this offense.”
8. Lane Thomas, Washington Nationals
For those unfamiliar with Lane Thomas, he made headlines Thursday for looking at the home plate umpire wrong during the Nationals and Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park. He entered the game hitting .223/.292/.338.
"Slightly above-average bat but he's kind of been injured this season," McKain says.
9. Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays
The former Arizona Diamondback keeps finding ways to be productive. Through nine games in June, he's batting .296 (8-for-27) with three doubles, two triples, and six runs scored.
"He's someone that the Blue Jays could look to move," McKain says.
10. Jazz Chisolm Jr., Miami Marlins
MLB players voted Chisholm as baseball's most overrated player in a poll conducted by The Athletic. He won't be a Dodger while Miguel Rojas is in Los Angeles.
“This is not going to happen," McKain says. "I just wanted to throw it out there just because if it weren’t for the fact that Jazz Chisholm had popped off like (he did against Miguel Rojas) then maybe he could be a potential option.”