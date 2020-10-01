SI.com
6 Takeaways From Dodgers' 4-2 NLWC Series Game 1 Win Over Brewers

Ian Casselberry

With the home team Padres, Cubs, and Indians losing the first game of their best-of-three National League Wild Card series, and the Twins already being swept, Dodgers fans had plenty of reason to be nervous about their team's postseason opener versus the Brewers.

But Los Angeles got the important Game 1 win and can close out the series Thursday at 7:07 p.m PT, Clayton Kershaw versus Brandon Woodruff. Here are my six takeaways from the Dodgers' 4-2 victory:

1. Dodgers needed more in the first.

Milwaukee starter Brent Suter was not good. He walked four batters in the first inning and two of those passes scored runs for the Dodgers. 

But just one hit with the bases loaded could've driven in more. Cody Bellinger, in particular, had a bad at-bat, flying out on just two pitches against a pitcher who struggling to throw strikes. Edwin Rios only saw three pitches (though two were strikes) before ending the inning. 

The Dodgers should've scored four or five runs in that inning. They let Suter off the hook. He was beating himself and Bellinger and Rios needed to be more patient. Yes, a hit would've been better but working another walk or two would have been helpful. 

With another one or two on the board, L.A. pitchers wouldn't have faced so much pressure in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively.

2. Walker Buehler started strong.

Any questions about Buehler pitching well with that blister on his right index finger were hushed with his first three innings. Six strikeouts, one hit, and one walk allowed.

But Buehler seemed to tire out in the fourth. Or maybe that blister began to bother him. A double by Daniel Vogelbach and a home run by Orlando Arcia -- both on pitches in the middle of the strike zone -- resulted in two runs. Suddenly, a game the Dodgers were dominating became a close one.

Buehler pitched well, however. And with more run support, that fourth inning wouldn't have been a concern.

3. Julio Urias saved the day.

The Dodgers' bats went quiet in the third through sixth innings, producing only a hit and a walk. And Buehler was done after four innings.

But there was still a one-run lead to protect and Urias did just that, pitching three scoreless with five strikeouts and three hits allowed.

Milwaukee only got a runner in scoring position in the fourth, thanks to an error by Max Muncy, and a seventh-inning double by Christian Yelich. But each time a runner was on second base, Urias didn't give up any hits.

4. Thanks, Corey Seager.

Seager's solo home run in the seventh inning -- crushed to deep center field -- gave the Dodgers a much-needed cushion.

That extra run was especially important when Kenley Jansen walked Jace Peterson in the ninth with Yelich up next. With a two-run lead, Jansen could challenge Yelich and struck him out to end the game. 

5. Mookie Betts was ready.

Betts performed like a star in his first postseason game for the Dodgers. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. He led off the first with a double, starting what should've been a huge inning and eventually came around to score.

In the second inning, Betts drove in what turned out to be the winning run with a double. He and Seager, the Dodgers' two best hitters, came through when needed, providing just enough offense to win.

6. Stop mic'ing up players in the field.

Mic'ing up players on the field during spring training is fun. And it was something creative to try in the regular season. 

But this is the postseason. Too much is at stake, especially in a best-of-three series. "Wiring" Justin Turner in the second inning and talking to him while he's playing third base was absurd. Even Karl Ravech didn't seem comfortable with the intrusion. 

Turner was entertaining, joking he was glad that he didn't have to wear a headset on the field. But worrying about his earpiece was an unnecessary distraction. Fortunately, it didn't result in any misplays. 

Ian Casselberry watchdogs sports media for Awful Announcing. He’s covered baseball for SB Nation, Yahoo Sports and MLive, and was one of Bleacher Report’s first lead MLB writers. Please follow Ian on Twitter @iancass and give him a listen at The Podcass.

