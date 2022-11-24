The 2023 ballot for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame has been released, with 14 players returning from last year's ballot and 14 newcomers. Among those 28 players are eight former Dodgers:

Bobby Abreu was Albert Pujols nine years earlier, getting released by the Angels early in the season and spending the rest of the year with the Dodgers on Anaheim's dime. His 92 games in L.A. were mostly nondescript, and his career was over after one more season. It's his third year on the ballot, having topped out at 8.7% of the vote.

Andre Ethier spent his entire 12-year career with the Dodgers. His last season was 2017, when he drove in L.A.'s only run in their Game 7 World Series loss. He was a two-time All-Star and won a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove. The fan favorite Ethier had a career 122 OPS+ and is making his debut on the ballot.

Andruw Jones was a solid baseball player for four teams. He also played for the Dodgers. His time in L.A. was a disaster we wish we could have erased from our minds the way Alaric compelled Elena to forget she ever loved Damon after she thought he had died on The Vampire Diaries. Jones is in his sixth year on the ballot and reached 41.4% last year.

Jeff Kent spent his final four seasons in Los Angeles after having won an MVP Award with the Giants. Overall, Kent hit 377 career homers in his 17-year career. He's in his 10th and final year on the ballot and has topped out at 32.7% of the vote, so he's almost certain to fall off the ballot after this year.

Manny Ramirez was a phenomenon everywhere he went, but his time in L.A. was cut short by a PED suspension. In parts of three seasons with the Dodgers, Manny posted a 1.012 OPS and helped them to the NLCS in 2008 and 2009. He's in his seventh year on the ballot and hasn't yet reached 30% despite being clearly deserving based on his on-field performance. Those PEDs have been known to cause vote shrinkage.

Jimmy Rollins was the Dodgers' shortstop in 2015. He struggled all season, and rookie Corey Seager took his place in September. Rollins had been an MVP with the Phillies but was well past his prime in Los Angeles. He got 9.4% of the vote last year, his first year on the ballot.

Gary Sheffield is another guy whose stats clearly merit induction but is tainted by PEDs. Sheffield spent four seasons in L.A. and hit 129 homers with a 160 OPS+. Overall, he hit 509 homers in his 22-year career. He's in his ninth year on the ballot and has gotten 40.6% each of the last two years.

Jayson Werth is in his first year on the ballot. He spent two years with the Dodgers early in his career before becoming an All-Star with the Phillies. He was a solid player but is no one's idea of a Hall of Famer and will likely be a one-and-done on the ballot.

Results of the balloting will be announced in mid-January.