SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

A Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS is Nice, But an NLCS Matchup Would've Been Better

Howard Cole

It’s the Dodgers and the Padres in the National League Division Series, which is as it should be. Well, there should've been a re-seeding after the ridiculously-conceived wild card thing, with Los Angeles playing the 31-29 Miami Mattinglys, but L.A. and S.D. we’re destined to meet again at some point in 2020. And now they are. Yippee!

The Dodgers are the best team in baseball and the Pads are the second best team in the NL. San Diego thinks they’re participants in a great rivalry, titan vs. titan. Los Angeles doesn’t think so, doesn't really care or doesn't think about the Friars at all; I'm not sure which.

The Dodgers have the probable 2020 NL Most Valuable Player in Mookie Betts. San Diego has the wonderful Fernando Tatis, Jr. leading them in October.

Dave Roberts’ men are 21-9 at Chavez Ravine, a baseball's best 22-8 on the road and won two of three at Globe Life Ballpark at Arlington, where the NLDS will be begin next Tuesday. The Padres were 21-11 at Petco Park, where they are most comfortable, and an unremarkable 16-12 on the road, where they are less so. They beat the Rangers four straight in their regular-season trip to Texas.

The Dodgers have more starting pitchers than they know what to do with. The Pads may have Dinelson Lamet and Steve Clevenger, who when healthy are both great, along with Chris Paddock (6.85 ERA on the road, 5.40 in August, 5.51 in September and 6 ER in 2 2/3 vs. the Cards in the NLWC), Zach Davies (4 ER in 2 IP in the NLWC, two regular season losses to L.A.) and Garrett Richards (a fifth starter during the regular season, one appearance of more than 4 1/3 since August 16).

Los Angeles will probably go with Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw on five days rest in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively. San Diego will start God-Knows-Who, followed by WhatChaMaCallit or Pray-4Rain. 

But look, the Pads are a worthy opponent -- a very worthy opponent who does not quit, ever -- who may well be the baseball's last team standing in the end. The same can be said about the Boys in Blue. It's the best matchup imaginable, even if is should've been in the NLCS instead of the NLDS. Which it should have.

Our coverage begins in earnest Monday. The Dodgers are ready. I’m confident you are too.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
SD2020
SD2020

Same, and Chris "Paddock"? Who writes a piece and not checks names before posting to the masses?

Pads89
Pads89

Stopped Reading after "Steve" Clevinger.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brewers at Dodgers NLWC Series Game 1 Chat, Wednesday at 7:07 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 4, Brewers 2. Julio Urias the winner (1-0), Brent Suter the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (1). Dodgers take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three National League Wild Card series, with a chance to wrap it up at home tomorrow. Clayton Kershaw versus Brandon Woodruff at 7:07 p.m. PT on ESPN.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Brewers at Dodgers NLWC Series Game 2 Chat, Thursday at 7:08 p.m.

The postseason is upon us and that means an entirely new animal of game thread. Or chat, if you will. A more important one, and you're going to need company as you sit nervously in front of the tube. This'll help with that.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

Dodgers Relief Great Ron Perranoski Passes Away

"His greatest year with the Dodgers came in 1963, when he won 16 of 19 relief decisions and helped the Dodgers sweep the New York Yankees in the World Series. He led the league in appearances with 69 and had 21 saves to go with a 1.67 ERA and a 16-3 record."

Howard Cole

'Sweet' Lou Johnson Passes Away

Sad news out of Dodger Stadium this afternoon. Eighty-six-year-old former Dodger and 1965 World Series hero, Lou Johnson has passed away.

Howard Cole

by

machito

6 Thoughts on Dodgers-Brewers NLWC, MLB New Rules

The Dodgers took Game 1 of their National League Wild Card series with the Brewers Wednesday night at Chavez Ravine, fans the world over survived a Kenley Jansen save situation and we've all had a chance to come to a few conclusions about the first round to date. Here are mine.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers To Face Brewers Bullpen Without Ace Devin Williams

Milwaukee's right-hander and bullpen ace, Devin Williams has been left off the team's first-round roster while he deals with shoulder soreness and it's really not fair to the state of Wisconsin. But it's also not fair that Los Angeles, the team with a sport's best 43-17 record has to play a two-out-of-three series where the better team can lose in a flash opposite a 29-31 club that really shouldn't be in the playoff.

Howard Cole

by

Maxn99

6 Takeaways From Dodgers' 4-2 NLWC Series Game 1 Win Over Brewers

With the home team Padres, Cubs, and Indians losing the first game of their best-of-three National League Wild Card series, and the Twins already being swept, Dodgers fans had plenty of reason to be nervous about their team's postseason opener versus the Brewers. But Los Angeles got the important Game 1 win and can close out the series Thursday at 7:07 p.m PT, Clayton Kershaw versus Brandon Woodruff. Click for my six takeaways from the Dodgers' 4-2 victory.

Ian Casselberry

Dodgers Wild Card Round Roster Includes Matt Beaty, Terrance Gore and Keibert Ruiz

A third catcher in Ruiz allows manager Dave Roberts to get Barnes out of there the minute Kershaw exits and not play him at any other time. While Ruiz and Smith are better on both sides of the ball, I don't actually expect it to go down that way. Unfortunately.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Second Look at Dodgers Postseason Roster Possibilities

What’s changed since we posted our first look at the Dodgers postseason roster two weeks ago? Well, Los Angeles brushed aside the San Diego Padres, won the National League West for the eighth straight year (this time by a margin of six games) and finished with the best record in baseball at 43-17, which translates to a 116-win season. Oh, and they have a first-round opponent to prepare for in the Milwaukee Brewers.

Howard Cole

by

Ocnumber12

Can Clayton Kershaw Finally Get Over his Postseason Dodger Blues?

Los Angeles needs sustained performance from Kershaw in the same October that they get it from the other men in the room. Each year's team has a different cast of characters. This may very well be the year. But Kershaw needs to pitch well in a postseason beyond one series in which his club lost. And it hasn't happened, ever.

Howard Cole