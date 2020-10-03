A Dodgers vs. Padres NLDS is Nice, But an NLCS Matchup Would've Been Better

It’s the Dodgers and the Padres in the National League Division Series, which is as it should be. Well, there should've been a re-seeding after the ridiculously-conceived wild card thing, with Los Angeles playing the 31-29 Miami Mattinglys, but L.A. and S.D. we’re destined to meet again at some point in 2020. And now they are. Yippee!



The Dodgers are the best team in baseball and the Pads are the second best team in the NL. San Diego thinks they’re participants in a great rivalry, titan vs. titan. Los Angeles doesn’t think so, doesn't really care or doesn't think about the Friars at all; I'm not sure which.

The Dodgers have the probable 2020 NL Most Valuable Player in Mookie Betts. San Diego has the wonderful Fernando Tatis, Jr. leading them in October.

Dave Roberts’ men are 21-9 at Chavez Ravine, a baseball's best 22-8 on the road and won two of three at Globe Life Ballpark at Arlington, where the NLDS will be begin next Tuesday. The Padres were 21-11 at Petco Park, where they are most comfortable, and an unremarkable 16-12 on the road, where they are less so. They beat the Rangers four straight in their regular-season trip to Texas.

The Dodgers have more starting pitchers than they know what to do with. The Pads may have Dinelson Lamet and Steve Clevenger, who when healthy are both great, along with Chris Paddock (6.85 ERA on the road, 5.40 in August, 5.51 in September and 6 ER in 2 2/3 vs. the Cards in the NLWC), Zach Davies (4 ER in 2 IP in the NLWC, two regular season losses to L.A.) and Garrett Richards (a fifth starter during the regular season, one appearance of more than 4 1/3 since August 16).

Los Angeles will probably go with Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw on five days rest in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively. San Diego will start God-Knows-Who, followed by WhatChaMaCallit or Pray-4Rain.

But look, the Pads are a worthy opponent -- a very worthy opponent who does not quit, ever -- who may well be the baseball's last team standing in the end. The same can be said about the Boys in Blue. It's the best matchup imaginable, even if is should've been in the NLCS instead of the NLDS. Which it should have.



Our coverage begins in earnest Monday. The Dodgers are ready. I’m confident you are too.



And remember, glove conquers all.



