Video: Between Three Palms, You Betts Your Life

What do the Dodgers do for an encore following a 106-win team? Get Betts, for one thing. That's the 2018 American League MVP, Mookie Betts, for one thing. Get David Price along with him, plus 101-mph-throwing Brusdar Graterol, who the Red Sox cast away like nuttin' for another.

Keep Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling, who Arte Moreno passed, for some bizarre reason (he's a boob).

But more importantly, what you do for an encore, Los Angeles, is win a World Series.

In this episode of Between Three Palms, Tom Wilson and Howard Cole discuss the state of the team as Spring Training begins, with an emphasis on offense.

And remember, glove conquers all.