InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Video: Between Three Palms, You Betts Your Life

Howard Cole

What do the Dodgers do for an encore following a 106-win team? Get Betts, for one thing. That's the 2018 American League MVP, Mookie Betts, for one thing. Get David Price along with him, plus 101-mph-throwing Brusdar Graterol, who the Red Sox cast away like nuttin' for another. 

Keep Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling, who Arte Moreno passed, for some bizarre reason (he's a boob).

But more importantly, what you do for an encore, Los Angeles, is win a World Series.

In this episode of Between Three Palms, Tom Wilson and Howard Cole discuss the state of the team as Spring Training begins, with an emphasis on offense.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Way Too Early Dodgers Opening Day Roster Prediction

There are backups at almost every spot on the team and backups for the backups in some cases. With thriving young players and veterans galore.

Howard Cole

Video: New Dodgers Mookie Betts and David Price meet the press

Si's Michael Duarte has the behind-the-scenes videos.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Video: Dodger Stadium Pavilion Renovations

Here's a little look at the renovations currently underway at Dodger Stadium. Video by SI Inside the Dodgers' contributor Michael Duarte.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Baseball Will Survive Whatever Changes Rob Manfred Cooks Up

The designated hitter was once considered blasphemy. Still is in some parts. Two 12-team leagues with two divisions each seems quaint by today's standards. But we survived. Night games at Wrigley Field? "How dare you!"

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Dodgers Prospect Braydon Fisher Set for Spring Training Following Tommy John Surgery

The 19-year-old right-hander is healthy and ready for a big 2020 season.

Steven Douglas

Dodgers' 40-man Roster is Rarely the Problem it's Made Out to Be

The Dodgers could begin the season with this exact 40-man roster and not lose a minute of sleep over it. Barring injury, the group is capable of winning the World Series, long lenses and buzzers notwithstanding.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Potential Trade Partners for Dodgers' Joc Pederson

With Stripling returning with his little $2.1 million price tag, trading Pederson appears to be the immediate goal. Joc is also a bargain at $7.75 million and L.A. should move quickly.

Howard Cole

by

Throwdeuce

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Will Smith

The Dodgers don’t have to rely on Smith to carry the team offensively; they already have enough fire power without him. That’ll take some pressure off of him going into his first full season as the starting catcher.

Jake Reiner

by

K.D.F. 1974

Two Good Dodgers Trades are Done, a Bad one is Toast

We have liftoff! If the Red Sox don't monkey-wrench the thing again because of a previously-undetected Alex Verdugo sprained eyelash, that is.

Howard Cole

by

Hawk Solo

Local Artists' Tribute to Lakers' Kobe Bryant

Four Southern California-based artists, including two photographers and Lakers fans all, share their Kobe Bryant works from years past.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974