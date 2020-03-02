InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Between Three Palms: State of the Dodgers Union

Howard Cole

In episode 382 of SI's "Between Three Palms," producer Tom Wilson and I discuss the state of the Dodgers union. How do things stand after two weekends of spring contests?

Couldn't be better. No major injuries, no injuries at all occurring in game action and about as positive a feel in camp as can possibly be. Sure, hope springs eternal, and it's almost a universal thing for clubs to feel good about an upcoming season this far out, but in the case of Los Angeles, it's a legit notion.

Did you catch it? In lieu of a boring episode number (such as 01, 02, 007 or some such thing) and starting with this episode, I'll be employing a baseball number. In most, but not all cases, it'll be a Dodgers-themed number. It's 382 here. Feel free to guess away in the comments section below. It's an important one. And you shouldn't need a hint.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Culverfan
Culverfan

The distance of Gibson’s hr?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Spring Training Chat with Dodgers Prospect Andre Jackson

Jackson debuted in 2018 with L.A.'s rookie Arizona team, before being promoted to the A-ball Great Lakes Loons. The numbers: 3-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.632 WHIP, 17 starts, 68 innings and 76 strikeouts.

Howard Cole

A Spring Conversation with the Dodgers Matt Beaty

Spring Training chats from Camelback Ranch continue with the Dodgers' utility player Matt Beaty.

Steven Douglas

Kevin Kennedy on a Potential Dodgers Reunion with Russell Martin

Barnes has hit .119 in his last four postseason series for Los Angeles. Martin went 2-4 with a double and homer last October, including a game-winner.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Omar Estevez

Baseball America doesn't mince words with the criticism of Estevez's defense. But this is a young player who's progressed exactly the way you'd want him to with the bat, so I suggest we simply stay tuned.

Howard Cole

Why Dodgers' Great Willie Davis Received a Grand Total of Zero Hall of Fame Votes

Talk about a rigged election. Willie Davis received a grand total of zero Hall of Fame votes. Zip, zilch, nada.

Howard Cole

by

bentguy

A Little Dodgers Ditty to Willie Davis

Behold number two in our ditty series, with a little twist on the title, our ode to 3-Dog.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Cristian Santana

He hit .301/.320/.436 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs in 399 at bats spending the entire year with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers. Needs to walk more, clearly. The guess here is does in 2020.

Howard Cole

A Little Ditty About Dodgers' Max Muncy

He rakes. He plays three positions on the infield. He is what Dodgers' skipper Dave Roberts refers to simply as "a baseball player." He is Max Muncy.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

The Last Thing the Dodgers Need is a Designated Pinch Runner

How can you justify giving Terrance Gore a roster spot over someone like Matt Beaty or Edwin Rios, or even a third catcher?

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Miguel Vargas

Starting the 2019 season with Great Lakes, Vargas hit .325/.399/.464 before being promoted to Rancho Cucamonga, where he more than held his own at .284/.353/.408.

Howard Cole