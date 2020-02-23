InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Between Three Palms: Who's on the Bump?

Howard Cole

While the term "Dodgers depth" has been beaten to death in recent seasons, it's never been more apt. Los Angeles has talented backups at every position and backups for their backups at most spots.

The worthy starting pitchers candidates could fill two rotations. Or one in L.A. and another in Oklahoma City, as the case may be.

These are they: Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, David Price, Julio Urias, Alex Wood, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Ross Stripling, Brusdar Graterol and Jimmy Nelson. Fine, so I fudged a little at the end. But then again, maybe not.

The point is, barring injury, someone is going to be on the outside looking in disappointed. The Dodgers are hinting that that person is Dustin May. At least, that's the spin as of this morning.

Yes, Wood makes sense as a starter, but does that make him a better one than May, circa 2020. I'm not so sure. And yes, of the two May is more compelling bullpen option. If he's hitting 98 and 99 while going five and six innings from the first, 100-102 out of the pen is within the realm.

I'm sorry, but I think May is too good to spend a minute in the Pacific Coast League. And following 137 frames per from 2017-2019 he needs the innings. Which, come to think of, might be the point of a demotion to open the 2020 campaign. Light up Triple-A, fine tune something new, eat those innings and be ready at the first sign of a sore arm with the big club.

In this episode of Between Three Palms Tom Wilson and I discuss the Dodgers staff. And you heard it here first: Despite the club's proclamations about Urias, the Teenager will spend part of the 2020 campaign as a fireman.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers vs. Giants: LIVE In-Game Chat (game time change)

Zero days till pitchers and catchers report. A matter of minutes till Spring Training contests begin.

Howard Cole

by

Larrabee

Rob Hill: From Driveline to the Dodgers

Meet Rob Hill, the Dodgers' new pitching coordinator, straight out of Driveline, 'world-class pitching and hitting training, driven by data."

Steven Douglas

What's to Become of ex-Dodger Yasiel Puig?

If you had February 19 in the pool, you lost. Yasiel Puig is jobless.

Howard Cole

by

The Commish

A Conversation with Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect Josiah Gray

The latest in a series of interviews from Camelback Ranch.

Steven Douglas

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Zach McKinstry

Coming off a 2019 season in which he hit a combined .300/.366/.516 with 19 home runs and 78 RBIs at AA-Tulsa and AAA-Oklahoma City, McKinstry was rewarded with a 40-man roster spot this winter.

Howard Cole

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Kiké Hernandez

Hernandez has played in well over 100 games in every season since 2016 and will probably hit that mark again in 2020. He just won’t start as many games as he’s been accustomed to.

Jake Reiner

by

K.D.F. 1974

Should Kenley Jansen Still be Closing for Dodgers?

It is with the greatest respect and appreciation for all that he has given Dodger fans and with considerable sadness that I write these words: Kenley … Jansen … is … done.

Evan Henerson

by

GrumpyDodgersFan

Dodgers Top Prospect Gavin Lux Talks 2020 and Expectations

The Dodgers’ middle infielder and top prospect spends a few moments with our Steven Douglas at Camelback Ranch.

Steven Douglas

2020 Dodgers Player Projections: Justin Turner

While it should go without saying, I'll say it anyway: the third baseman's value to the Dodgers goes well beyond what can be seen in a stat line.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974

Between Three Palms: The Astroisks

Oh, Astros. Your apologies ring hollow, your excuses are several rungs below "the dog ate it" and you're not fooling a soul.

Howard Cole

by

K.D.F. 1974