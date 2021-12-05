Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Chris Taylor

    Dodgers: Chris Taylor Wasn’t 'Chasing Paper' This Offseason

    Author:

    While many fans are still a bit sad about losing Corey Seager to the Rangers, having Chris Taylor re-sign with LA definitely softens the blow. According to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, "money wasn't a driving factor" in Chris Taylor's decision, he wanted to stay in Dodger blue.

    Despite the fact that money had little influence on the coveted utility man's choice, he still received a fairly lucrative salary. Just before the league lockout, Taylor and the Dodgers worked out a four-year, $60 million contract with a fifth-year option that could increase the total value to $73 million.

    While that’s not the $325 million Seager secured from the Rangers, it's still pretty good. In each of the first two years of his contract, Taylor will receive $15 million. Then it'll be $13 million per year in 2024 and 2025. And in 2026, his option is a $4 million buyout or $12 million with an increase to $13 million if he earns All-Star status, wins a Silver Slugger, or makes 525 or more plate appearances during the 2025 season. 

