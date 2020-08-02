InsideTheDodgers
Clayton Kershaw Tosses Six Scoreless in 2020 Dodgers Debut

Howard Cole

Clayton Kershaw's 2020 debut could not have gone better. In his return from a nine-game absence due to back soreness to start the season, the Dodgers' long-time ace tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings, limited the DBacks to three hits, did not allow a walk with six strikeouts Sunday at Chase Field. He threw 81 pitches, 57 of them for strikes.

Two of the three Arizona hits were weakly-struck ground balls, one which went through the second-base hole with the DBacks shifting up the middle. The other was a little grounder hit to the same spot, with first baseman Max Muncy throwing to the pitcher a tad late covering first.

After throwing his fastball in the 89-91 mph range throughout the 2019 season, the left-hander was consistently at 92 and 93 all afternoon. He was spotting all of his pitches beautifully. All in all the club and player should be quite pleased. To say the least.

Dodgers lead Arizona, 3-0 through six. More details after the game.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Saturday at 5:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Friday's game include a a glorious Puig-like Mookie Betts throw from the right field corner to peg Ketel Marte at third base (video within), Dodgers home runs by Betts and Corey Seager and a solid four-inning, one-hit, no-run start by Tony Gonsolin (who was sent down for Mitch White this morning).

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. PT

Highlights from Tuesday night's game include 5 1/3 scoreless innings from the Dodgers' bullpen, a five-run, single-and-walk-em-to-death L.A. fifth and a Joe Kelly-inspired brouhaha. And inspiration for the visitors and their fans all the way around. We'll see what, if anything, comes of it tonight.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Edwin Rios makes his first start of the year, batting eighth at first base.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Lowlights from the weekend's embarrassing split with San Francisco were too many to sum up in a paragraph. So here's an entire breakdown, published Monday. Here is the Alex-Wood-to-the-IL story and our Dodgers/Astros series preview.

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from Wednesday night's 13-inning 4-2 win at Houston include the L.A. bullpen going 9 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run, a gutty 2 1/3 from Dennis Santana for the win and a booming home run by Edwin Rios as the difference-maker (see video within).

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Sunday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Lowlights from Saturday's game include multiple baserunning boners and a messy start from Alex Wood. Dave Roberts' men will continue to run the bases aggressively, with a course correction having been made well in advance of tonight's first pitch.

Howard Cole

It's Time For Dodgers to Extend Justin Turner's Contract

Until recently, I wouldn't have suggested an in-season re-signing, because the Dodgers have never gone that route, choosing instead to wait until the offseason to make these types of decisions. But the Mookie Betts' blockbuster extension changed all that. At least, for the franchise's most important players, of which Turner certainly qualifies.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Option Tony Gonsolin, Recall Mitch White

The Dodgers optioned pitcher Tony Gonsolin to the club's alternate site and have promoted Mitch White. The 25-year-old White will be in uniform for tonight's game at Arizona, and with his first call to take the mound will make his major league.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, Reliever Joe Kelly Suspended by MLB

L.A.'s skipper, Dave Roberts, received a one-game suspension (which he'll serve tonight with bench coach Bob Geren manning the helm); reliever Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension, which he is appealing.

Howard Cole

