Clayton Kershaw's 2020 debut could not have gone better. In his return from a nine-game absence due to back soreness to start the season, the Dodgers' long-time ace tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings, limited the DBacks to three hits, did not allow a walk with six strikeouts Sunday at Chase Field. He threw 81 pitches, 57 of them for strikes.

Two of the three Arizona hits were weakly-struck ground balls, one which went through the second-base hole with the DBacks shifting up the middle. The other was a little grounder hit to the same spot, with first baseman Max Muncy throwing to the pitcher a tad late covering first.

After throwing his fastball in the 89-91 mph range throughout the 2019 season, the left-hander was consistently at 92 and 93 all afternoon. He was spotting all of his pitches beautifully. All in all the club and player should be quite pleased. To say the least.

Dodgers lead Arizona, 3-0 through six.

