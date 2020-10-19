SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Coming From Behind in NLCS and in Game 7, Dodgers Win 24th NL Pennant

Howard Cole

Their journey is almost complete. For the third time in four years -- for the third time in 32 years and the 24th time in their 137-year history -- the Dodgers are champions of the National League. Now all they gave to do is win the World Series. Yeah, just that.

After falling behind three games to one in the National League Championship Series, Los Angeles came storming back to beat the Braves Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday night, winning Game 7 in stirring come-from-behind fashion, 4-3, to clinch it. The Tampa Bay Rays are up next, beginning Tuesday night at Texas.

The final totals don't tell the story any more than the bare statistics do. But here they are for posterity: four runs, 10 hits, no errors for the Dodgers; three runs, three hits, no errors for Atlanta. Julio Urias the winner (2-0) and Chris Martin the loser (0-1). Two L.A. home runs; one by Kiké Hernandez (his second of the series) to tie in the sixth off AJ Minter and by Cody Bellinger, off Martin in the eighth. It doesn't matter that Bellinger hit .200 in the series, or that he has struggled in the postseason in years past. He hit .286 in the 2020 NLWC, he hit .333 in the NLDS and he now has a pennant-winning long ball on his resume for time and memoriam.

It doesn't matter that Blake Treinen pitched to a 6.75 ERA in the NLCS. What matters is that the right-hander threw two tough-as-nails scoreless, kept his team in the game and got the ball to Brusdar Graterol, who threw his pea-resembling 101 mph hour fastball for three sixth-inning outs without allowing a thing. No one cares a lick that he finished the series with an 8.10 ERA.

But as long as we're on the subject of stats, Corey Seager hit .310 while slugging .897, with five home runs and 11 RBIs and winning the NLCS MVP in the process. Joc Pederson, after struggling throughout the regular season, hit .389/.421/.556, with a homer and three important RBIs. Hernandez hit .308/.357/.769 with two monumentally big home runs. Justin Turner hit .280/.379/.480 with a home run. Will Smith hit .179/.179/.200, but with a clutch-as-hell two-run single for a 2-2 third-inning tie tonight, a big double for a run when the Dodgers led (only) 2-1 in the 15-3 game and an even bigger three-run homer off the other Will Smith to give L.A. its first lead in Game 5.

The Dodgers made plays tonight and throughout the NLCS. I've (almost) lost track of all the plays Betts made this week, but here's the video of his Game 7 circus catch.

The Braves, to L.A. and Treinen's good fortune, helped a little bit with a big base running boner in the fourth. Helped a lot, actually, and you may remember that Lonnie Smith was an Atlanta base runner too way back when.

In the series Dave Roberts managed well, and at times flawlessly. Kenley Jansen looked reborn in two great outings Friday and Saturday, Walker Buehler played aceman in October one more time Saturday and Edwin Rios made good use of his nine at bats, ripping two of them for long home runs. Austin Barnes hit .500/.538/.500. Repeat, .500/.538/.500. Max Muncy smacked two homers and drove in six. Pedro Baez pitched an important clean eighth inning in Game 6.

The point is, the Dodgers won four NLCS games by playing as a team, like they have all year long. And that is why they are headed to the 2020 Fall Classic. See you, Tuesday, Los Angeles.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Video courtesy of Spectrum SportsNetLA/Los Angeles Dodgers.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Throwdeuce
Throwdeuce

Belli's homer was in the 7th Howard😀

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 6 Chat, Saturday at 1:38 p.m. on FSI

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 3, Braves 1. Walker Buehler the winner (1-0), Max Fried the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (5) and Justin Turner (1). Series is tied at three games apiece with Game 7 Sunday at 5:15 p.m. on Fox.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dustin May to Start for Dodgers in Game 7 of NLCS

I'm thinking May, Gonsolin and Urias, not necessarily in that order, but probably in that order. The trio should be good for six or seven innings. And if all goes well, for extra inspiration, eight or even nine. We'll find out soon enough. NLCS Game 7, Dodgers versus Braves at 5:15 p.m. at Texas on Fox. All hands on deck.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 5 Chat, Friday at 6:08 p.m. on FSI

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Braves 3. Blake Treinen the winner (0-1), Will Smith the loser (1-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager 2 (4) and Will Smith (1). Atlanta leads the series the series, three games to two. Day game tomorrow at 1:38 p.m. PT.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 3 Chat, Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. on FS1

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 1 Chat, Monday at 5:08 p.m. on Fox

[Updated: Final score: Braves 5, Dodgers 1. Will Smith the winner (0-1), Blake Treinen the loser (0-1). No L.A. home runs. Atlanta leads the NLCS one game to none. Game 2 with Clayton Kershaw versus Ian Anderson tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. PT.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 4 Chat, Thursday at 5:08 p.m. on Fox

[Updated: Final score. Braves 10, Dodgers 2. Byrse Wilson the winner (1-0), Clayton Kershaw the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Edwin Rios (2). Atlanta leads the series three games to one.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers vs. Braves NLCS Game 2 Chat, Tuesday at 3:05 p.m. on FS1

[Updated: Final score: Braves 8, Dodgers 7. Tyler Matzek the winner (0-1), Tony Gonsolin the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (1) and Max Muncy (1). Atlanta leads the best of seven NLCS two games to none.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Need Dustin May, Flailing Lineup to Save Season Dave Roberts Left to Fail

No, the Dodgers’ offense disappearing after its Game 3 eruption, shut down by a rookie who hadn’t pitched since Sept. 27, didn’t help Kershaw. Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson, and Cody Bellinger combined to bat an inexplicable 0-for-15.

Ian Casselberry

by

Gillyking

With Inspiring Game 5 Win Friday, Dodgers Survive to Play a Game 6, Saturday at 1:38 p.m. on FS1

Reports of the Dodgers' demise are greatly exaggerated.Instead of an early vacation and a five-game National League Championship Series loss, which much of Los Angeles thought was coming Friday night in Texas, the Dodgers lived to play another. That day is Saturday, at 1:38 p.m., with Walker Buehler starting and all hands on deck.

Howard Cole

After Historic Win, Dodgers Turn to Clayton Series to Even NLCS

Kershaw's postseason performances have historically been more troublesome with each successive series (4.02 in the NLDS, 4.61 in the NLCS and 5.40 in the World Series). A bit more detail within. The Dodgers can probably afford one clunker from Kershaw this October, but it can’t be tonight. They can't go down three games to one following last night's triumph. They need to even the series and build on that momentum.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis