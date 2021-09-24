September 24, 2021
Inside The Dodgers
Dave Roberts Divulges Why Matt Beaty Doesn't Get Many Starts For the Dodgers

Manager Dave Roberts reveals the reason Beaty is a pinch hitter.
The 2021 Dodgers have been mired in injuries the entire season. The recent wave of injuries here in late summer has really hampered the outfield, with both Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor missing time due to injuries. This left the Dodgers with only Mookie Betts and AJ Pollock of their regular outfielders, and Pollock too had also been on the IL for a few weeks, to say nothing of Betts' nagging hip injury.

This forced the Dodgers to bring up Luke Raley from Triple-A, and having Gavin Lux learn a new position in the outfield. For Lux, this probably came as a welcomed opportunity, as Trea Turner and Corey Seager are "must starts" at second base and shortstop. 

Then there is Matt Beaty. Matt Beaty has been exclusively relegated to being a pinch hitter since his return from the minors, and recently skipper Dave Roberts revealed why Matt Beaty doesn't spend much (or any) time in the field.

“I like Matt Beaty on the bench… I don’t see him as a defender, I see him as a really – taking a great at bat against a right hander.”

Ouch. It is no secret that Matt Beaty is not the strongest fielder, but it appears the confidence for him to play regularly in the field is low. However, if you can't field the ball, you're not likely to get playing time.

Matt Beaty had been hitting well early on in the season, but over his last 15 games he's been slashing a .176/.263/.176 line. Look for Beaty to get pinch hitting opportunities against right-handed relievers.

Jul 20, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Matt Beaty (45) reacts after hitting a three run home run in the 8th inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
