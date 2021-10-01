October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Dodgers
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search

Dave Roberts Says This Pitcher Should Be The NL Cy Young

The Dodgers skipper gives his opinion on the Cy Young award race
Author:
Publish date:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches. This is not the first time nor the last time that expression has been applied to their team. Between Julio Urias, Walker Buehler, and Max Scherzer, the Dodgers have three legitimate Cy Young candidates on their team. Their manager Dave Roberts knows this, and acknowledged it when he was asked his opinion on who the Nation League Cy Young Award should be given to. His opinion is that it is Max Scherzer.

“He has [done enough to be the frontrunner for the Cy-Young Award], yeah”, said Dave Roberts prior to Wednesday’s game. “I think that it’s a pretty simple answer for me and not to take anything away from Walker [Buehler], or [Corbin] Burnes, or [Brandon] Woodruff or whoever else is in the mix.”

Imagine the horror of having to pick between three different pitchers on your team as Cy Young candidates! Roberts has a point, however. Max Scherzer has gone 7-0 since joining the Dodgers with a 1.98 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 innings of work. He has shown signs of fatigue in his last two starts by giving up five earned runs in each start, but he has not lost a game and those two clunkers haven't taken away from his contributions to the Dodgers.

If Scherzer were to win the Cy Young award this season, it would be his fourth. Only five players in MLB history have won the Cy Young award that many times.

For Roberts and Scherzer, I am sure they would be overjoyed for Scherzer to win the award again, but I am guessing there is another piece of hardware that they would prefer, and that's another World Series title.

Dave Roberts pregame 10/25/20
News

Dave Roberts Says This Pitcher Should Be The NL Cy Young

4 minutes ago
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Gavin Lux is Feeling Better Than Expected after Colliding into Wall

11 hours ago
Jul 28, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) shouts at Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1, not shown) after a strikeout during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
News

Did Joe Kelly Hit Former 2017 Astros' Jake Marisnick On Purpose?

17 hours ago
Sep 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodger Bats Come Alive And Save Max Scherzer's Rough Final Start

21 hours ago
USATSI_16803396
News

Dodgers Albert Pujols Hits the COVID-19 Injured List

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_16667155
News

Max Scherzer Shares an Emotional Moment with Fan

Sep 28, 2021
Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) with outfielder Mookie Betts against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the home opener at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Are Still Favored to Win the World Series

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16810267
News

Madison Bumgarner Goes Petty, Buys Former Teammate Tickets to Root Against Dodgers

Sep 27, 2021