Dave Roberts Says This Pitcher Should Be The NL Cy Young

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches. This is not the first time nor the last time that expression has been applied to their team. Between Julio Urias, Walker Buehler, and Max Scherzer, the Dodgers have three legitimate Cy Young candidates on their team. Their manager Dave Roberts knows this, and acknowledged it when he was asked his opinion on who the Nation League Cy Young Award should be given to. His opinion is that it is Max Scherzer.

“He has [done enough to be the frontrunner for the Cy-Young Award], yeah”, said Dave Roberts prior to Wednesday’s game. “I think that it’s a pretty simple answer for me and not to take anything away from Walker [Buehler], or [Corbin] Burnes, or [Brandon] Woodruff or whoever else is in the mix.”

Imagine the horror of having to pick between three different pitchers on your team as Cy Young candidates! Roberts has a point, however. Max Scherzer has gone 7-0 since joining the Dodgers with a 1.98 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 innings of work. He has shown signs of fatigue in his last two starts by giving up five earned runs in each start, but he has not lost a game and those two clunkers haven't taken away from his contributions to the Dodgers.

If Scherzer were to win the Cy Young award this season, it would be his fourth. Only five players in MLB history have won the Cy Young award that many times.

For Roberts and Scherzer, I am sure they would be overjoyed for Scherzer to win the award again, but I am guessing there is another piece of hardware that they would prefer, and that's another World Series title.