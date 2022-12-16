Skip to main content

Dodger Fans React to Seeing Jason Heyward in LA for the First Time

There's some excitement about the work he's putting in this offseason.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dodgers' acquisition of OF Jason Heyward wasn't exactly the splashiest signing in the world. They gave him a minor league deal with an invitation to Major League camp, meaning there isn't even a guarantee he's going to make the team.

However, that didn't stop him from getting to Dodger Stadium as quickly as possible to start working on his game. Heyward signed the deal with the Dodgers last Thursday. Less than a week later, he was on the Dodger Stadium field working out. Doug McKain of dodgersnation.com caught a glimpse of Heyward in his new threads and shared it on Twitter.

Heyward is 33-years-old, and is coming off a season in which he hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 48 games. He is a one-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove Award winner, but he hasn't played that way in a very long time. However, Dodger fans did have some fun takes on the signing, including some optimism about this low-risk move potentially working out.

Heyward is by no means the player he once was, but there's zero risk in the deal as he may not even make the roster. But for now, he's working to make an impact, and Dodger fans should love to see that.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jason Heyward

USATSI_18088454_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Trades for Versatile Infielder from Athletics

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_15066903_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Brings Back Reliever from 2020 World Series Team

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19231379_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: LA Will Have Plenty of Competition for Top Free Agent Target

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18543600_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: How are LA Fans Feeling Amid Big Moves from Padres and Giants?

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16849860_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Could Have Made More Money Elsewhere, Chose LA

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18720077_168396005_lowres
News

Key Piece of Dodgers Trade for Mookie Betts DFAd by Red Sox

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19221783_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Vying for Star Free Agent

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19222045_168396005_lowres (2)
News

The Dodgers Still Have Question Marks in Centerfield

By Ryan Menzie