Dodger Fans React to Seeing Jason Heyward in LA for the First Time

The Dodgers' acquisition of OF Jason Heyward wasn't exactly the splashiest signing in the world. They gave him a minor league deal with an invitation to Major League camp, meaning there isn't even a guarantee he's going to make the team.

However, that didn't stop him from getting to Dodger Stadium as quickly as possible to start working on his game. Heyward signed the deal with the Dodgers last Thursday. Less than a week later, he was on the Dodger Stadium field working out. Doug McKain of dodgersnation.com caught a glimpse of Heyward in his new threads and shared it on Twitter.

Heyward is 33-years-old, and is coming off a season in which he hit .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 48 games. He is a one-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove Award winner, but he hasn't played that way in a very long time. However, Dodger fans did have some fun takes on the signing, including some optimism about this low-risk move potentially working out.

Heyward is by no means the player he once was, but there's zero risk in the deal as he may not even make the roster. But for now, he's working to make an impact, and Dodger fans should love to see that.