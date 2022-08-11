Dodger Freddie Freeman Shares Touching First Pitch Moment With His Son

After spending the first 12 years of his big league career in Atlanta, Freddie Freeman inked a deal in the off-season to play closer to the Orange County native's home. The addition to the Los Angeles Dodgers has already been fruitful for all parties involved and it appears as though Freeman and his family are enjoying every single moment.

On Wednesday, Freddie got his first bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. So, his oldest son, Charlie, got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers' final game of their five-game homestand. Of course, Freddie was the one behind the plate to receive that pitch.

Charlie showed off a rocket of an arm but his aim may need a little work. Good thing his dad may know a little something about that.

Notably, this isn’t Charlie’s first time in the spotlight. In April, the youngster was filmed rushing into the arms of Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson for a big hug. The video quickly garnered a collective "Awww" from baseball Twitter.

In Freddie's first at-bat, the Dodger's first baseman knocked a single to right field and his family could be seen going wild, cheering for Dad.

It appears that the Freeman family is happy and enjoying life in Southern California and as part of the Dodgers. Fans are hopeful it can stay that way.